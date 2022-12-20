Hitting more shots.
Making fewer turnovers.
Sometimes, it’s that simple.
Oelwein’s boys basketball team scored 37 second-half points to earn a 57-52 win against Waukon on Monday, garnering its fourth win of the season.
The Huskies (4-3) went 12 for 25, including a trio of crucial 3-pointers in a three-minute stretch that gave the host a lead once, then for good.
“We just played hard. We shot better shots,” junior Garet Kiel said. “Played smarter, played more as a team. We’re starting to play all-around, use everybody. Making the defense have to work more.”
The Huskies trailed, 27-20, at the half after missing 22 shots in the opening 16 minutes. Oelwein collected 10 offensive rebounds in that timeframe, but seven of them turned into missed second-chance opportunities, with three turnovers.
Oelwein had 11 turnovers at the half.
In the final 16 minutes, those numbers improved: Oelwein committed just seven turnovers, and turned five offensive rebounds into five second chance points, all free throws.
“We were just sloppy in the first half,” head coach Michael Mohlis said. “Tried to find a rhythm on offense, and the defense was wavy, up and down on intensity level. Fouled a little bit too much.
“Second half was better composure, and it started with paint touches and taking care of the ball.”
The Huskies hit six shots in the third frame, nearly equaling their first-half makes, and were within four (39-35) as the game moved to the fourth.
Kiel later nailed two 3s in 44 seconds to give Oelwein a 43-42 edge, but the Indians (1-5) went ahead, 44-43, on a pair of free throws at the five-minute mark.
Carter Jeanes responded with a floater in the lane, and Terick Pryor dropped another 3 for a 48-44 lead.
Conall Sauser’s close jumper put the home team ahead by five and a block led to Brady Burkhart’s foul shots for a seven-point edge (53-46).
Waukon later closed within 55-52 on Nash Pearson’s layup, but he missed the ensuing free throw and Sauser sank two from the line with 18 seconds on the clock.
Each team gave away the ball, but Sauser grabbed an Indian miss to ice the game.
“Garet being back helped a lot,” Sauser said. “We got a lot of ball movement, a lot of good drives to the basket. And we made shots in the second half.”
Kiel missed the past two games, and came back with 15 points, three steals and a block. Sauser scored 16, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out four assists, snagged two steals and had a block.
“Conall getting to the line really helped, he worked down low,” Kiel said. “I don’t want to brag, but I hit a couple good 3s and we started to move the ball well. We pulled together and played as a team at the end.”
Mohlis noted it was all connected: Slower, smarter play led to fewer turnovers and better shot selection — or making layups that were missed in the first half.
“Then we brought the crowd into it,” he added. “That’s a big thing for us; we want to make it a great atmosphere and get the crowd into it. But it starts with what we’re doing and our team getting our energy to lift.”
Jeanes added eight points, four assists and four rebounds while a quintet — CJ Beatty, Burkhart, Carson Cox, Ethan DeTemmerman and Pryor — each collected four rebounds and added other statistics across the board.
Pryor made three blocks.
“It starts with Sauser, starts with Kiel. It’s tough to take those two dudes off the court, and they’ve stepped up as our top guys, stats-wise.”
“Jeanes and Cox made some big shots as well. Floaters where they turned down an outside shot, drove it and got to a spot.”