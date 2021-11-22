The Oelwein Police Department believes in non-enforcement engagement activities with all members of the community. Officers and staff regularly initiate or participate in activities that promote the spirit of community and giving.
Whether officers joining their family members and members of the fire department to sing Christmas carols to residents of our nursing homes, serving meals at the nursing home, or spending the day bowling with members of Full Circle Services; the OPD staff appreciates the trusting relationships that have developed over the years.
Officers annually assist with raising funds for the children of St. Jude’s Hospital and have raised funds for the Iowa Veteran’s Home, the Cedar Valley Honor Flight, and donated funds and labor to plant trees in local parks.
Because police officers often have a unique perspective to the citizens they protect and serve, officers seek out ways to help those in need. The annual Arrest Hunger event is always a great success. For many years, Fareway Stores and the Oelwein Police Department have partnered to “fill the police car” with food for the local food pantry. This event demonstrates our officers commitment to giving back, while also showing the great hearts of community members.
Officers also donate their own funds to provide food gift cards and/or food baskets to a number of families during the holiday season. This great project has benefited nearly 300 families over the past six years.
This year, the OPD is also sponsoring a toy drive to help bring joy and happiness to the community this holiday season. With a goal of 300 toys, they have placed wrapped boxes in the lobbies of the Williams Wellness Center, Oelwein Police Department and Lumber Ridge Home Source, where persons can drop off new, unwrapped toys, books, etc., for ages birth to 16. Toy Drive 2021 began Nov. 8, and ends at noon Wednesday, Dec. 15. All toys donated will be distributed locally through Northeast Iowa Community Action. Anyone with a family in need of help this season is asked to contact Community Action at 319-283-2510.
These acts of involvement and community giving further the Oelwein Police Department’s Project ONE where we believe that One Action, One Effort, One Gesture, One Community, One Team, and One Person can make a difference!