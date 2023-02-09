Play one position.
Get hit less — in theory?
Yes, please.
Oelwein’s Parker Sperfslage thought his shot at college football went by the wayside for the most part. He was diagnosed as a freshman with Scheuermann’s kyphosis. Per the Gillette Children’s hospital website, it is a condition in which a child has too much curvature (or kyphosis) in the middle of the back.
This change in shape causes the middle of the spine to curve forward abnormally, leading to a rounded or stooped posture.
Then Wartburg head coach Chris Winter told him the Knights’ long snapper was graduating.
“I’ve always been kind of limited with the lifting end of (the game), and the impact part. I always kind of put away college football, but Wartburg needed a long snapper,” Sperfslage said. “I found out when I went to a couple camps they were looking for one. Coach Winter was like, ‘You can come in and have a chance to play right away.’
“It’s exciting.”
Sperfslage spent his prep career at center and on the defensive line, working around and through his diagnosis. He suffered a back injury against Vinton-Shellsburg this season and was limited the rest of the year.
Working with special-teams coach Steve Kingery, Sperfslage will focus on just long-snapping. Punts, extra-point kicks and field goals. Working with kickers Collin Brandt and Jaxson Hoppes.
“It’s a skill usually only a few people in high school specialize in,” Sperfslage said. “The opportunity came up, and I couldn’t pass on it.
“For me to have that one main thing where I don’t have to technically learn the entire playbook … I just have to know a snap count and how to long-snap for the most part, and I still play a massive role and travel with the team.”
Sperfslage was named first team Class 2A District 4 as a defensive lineman his senior season, with 22.5 tackles, 15 solo, 6.5 for loss and one fumble recovery.
“Parker’s worked himself into a position where he’s become a better athlete over the years,” Oelwein head coach Bob Lape said. “He’s worked hard for this opportunity, and I wish him the best of luck. I think he’ll be a nice addition to the team as long as he keeps working hard, doing the things it takes to have success.”