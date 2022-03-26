In 2021 and early 2022, Oelwein has had a few empty storefronts filled with new businesses to the downtown district. Inquiries for business start-ups are increasing and ideas for new businesses are being discussed.
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development is doing its part assisting with building searches, Revolving Loan Fund assistance and directing the business owners to business counselors and entities to make their opening easier and more efficient.
During the peak of the pandemic, new business inquiries and openings decreased tremendously. In 2021, we saw the interest increase and positive things started to happen, including:
• Opal and Grey Boutique opened for business in 2021. Owned and operated by Jennifer Doudney and Jennifer Juchem, the new boutique is located at 22 South Frederick. Clothing for women, children and men, home décor and more is available.
• Hacienda Del Rio purchased the former Winter Photography building at 101 S. Frederick and continues with the extensive renovation. The new restaurant will have a larger capacity for seating, larger bar area and still offer the great selection of Mexican food that has become so popular in Oelwein.
• Karen’s Korner opened in December 2021 at 3 South Frederick. The store has an assortment of toys, models, gifts and more. Karen Williamson is the owner of the new toy store.
• Martin Gardner Architecture opened in the former Cornerstone Real Estate office at 102 S. Frederick, moving from a Strawberry Point location. The home office is located in Marion and employs two staff in the Oelwein office on a daily basis, with other staff working out of the office as needed. The firm has completed many local and regional projects and their new location will allow them to continue those services.
• Cornerstone Real Estate moved their office to the newly renovated building at 32 South Frederick, which was formerly Oelwein Family Pharmacy. In January 2021, the office entered into a partnership with Century 21 Signature Real Estate. The company will continue to serve clients in Oelwein and the surrounding areas.
• T9 Team Sporting Goods moved to a new location at 3 East Charles. The store is owned and operated by Tracy and Jami Tafolla. Guns, ammunition and more is available.
• A tentative ground breaking date for the new Kwik Star construction in the Industrial Park is set for March 16, weather permitting.
• Dollar General constructed a new facility at 236 First Ave SE and opened the store in October 2021. The new store features fresh produce, large food selection, home décor, and more.
• The former Dollar General building at 137 South Frederick was purchased in January 2022 by the Oelwein Event Corporation. The building will be renovated into a new two-story event center. The first floor will have rental space for 80 to 300 and the second story will have a seating capacity of 450. Historic features of the building will be refurbished and new amenities will be included in the design.
• Get ‘R Fried recently purchased the former Taco John’s building at 841 South Frederick. The building is being remodeled and will open for business in Spring of 2022. The restaurant will feature a drive-up window and indoor seating. Tracy and Michelle Rupright are the owners and operators of the business.
• RISE, Ltd – Construction of a new house that is home to 5 residents was completed and move-in ready in January 2022. The home at the corner of East Charles and Third Ave NE is ADA compliant, one level, spacious and a great asset to our community.
• Second Chance New and Used is the newest retail store in the Oelwein downtown district, located at 7 South Frederick. The new thrift store will have frequent rotations of inventory. The non profit business will give back to the community through donations to area organizations. Sarah Davis is the owner and operator of the business.