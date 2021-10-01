The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is now open three days each week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals must be reserved the day before by 9:30 a.m. Monday meals must be reserved Friday. Anyone that would like a meal should call 319-283-5180 and leave your name, phone number and the day you wish to have your meal reserved. Contributions are accepted according to one’s ability to pay.
Here is the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging menu for October.
Friday, Oct. 1 – Tuna Salad, broccoli cheese soup, multi-grain bread, pineapple and cottage cheese, milk
Monday, Oct. 4 – BBQ pro rib patty, baked beans, mixed vegetables, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
Wednesday, Oct. 6 – Beef chili, baked potato, whole kernel corn, baked cookie, chocolate milk, margarine (2), sour cream
Friday, Oct. 8 – Hamburger steak w/gravy, mashed red potatoes, carrots, blondie, milk, margarine
Monday, Oct. 11 – Baked chicken breast, chicken gravy, red potatoes, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
Wednesday, Oct. 13 – Potato crusted fish, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine, tartar sauce
Friday, Oct. 15 – Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, multi-grain bread, warm lemon cake, milk, margarine
Monday, Oct. 18 – Beef w/ onion gravy, garlic and red pepper penne, green peas, baked cookie, chocolate milk
Wednesday, Oct. 20 – Tator tot casserole, glazed baby carrots, garlic Texas bread, cinnamon cake, milk, margarine
Friday, Oct. 22 – Meatloaf, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, multi-grain bread, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine
Monday, Oct. 25 – Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, brownie, milk
Wednesday, Oct. 27 – Salisbury beef, oven roasted potatoes, whole kernel corn, baked cookie, milk
Friday, Oct. 29 – (Halloween meal) – Sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese, hamburger bun, broccoli cheese soup, Oreo brownie, milk, mustard