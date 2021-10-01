The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is now open three days each week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meals must be reserved the day before by 9:30 a.m. Monday meals must be reserved Friday. Anyone that would like a meal should call 319-283-5180 and leave your name, phone number and the day you wish to have your meal reserved. Contributions are accepted according to one’s ability to pay.

Here is the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging menu for October.

Friday, Oct. 1 – Tuna Salad, broccoli cheese soup, multi-grain bread, pineapple and cottage cheese, milk

Monday, Oct. 4 – BBQ pro rib patty, baked beans, mixed vegetables, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk

Wednesday, Oct. 6 – Beef chili, baked potato, whole kernel corn, baked cookie, chocolate milk, margarine (2), sour cream

Friday, Oct. 8 – Hamburger steak w/gravy, mashed red potatoes, carrots, blondie, milk, margarine

Monday, Oct. 11 – Baked chicken breast, chicken gravy, red potatoes, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk

Wednesday, Oct. 13 – Potato crusted fish, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine, tartar sauce

Friday, Oct. 15 – Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, multi-grain bread, warm lemon cake, milk, margarine

Monday, Oct. 18 – Beef w/ onion gravy, garlic and red pepper penne, green peas, baked cookie, chocolate milk

Wednesday, Oct. 20 – Tator tot casserole, glazed baby carrots, garlic Texas bread, cinnamon cake, milk, margarine

Friday, Oct. 22 – Meatloaf, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, multi-grain bread, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine

Monday, Oct. 25 – Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, brownie, milk

Wednesday, Oct. 27 – Salisbury beef, oven roasted potatoes, whole kernel corn, baked cookie, milk

Friday, Oct. 29 – (Halloween meal) – Sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese, hamburger bun, broccoli cheese soup, Oreo brownie, milk, mustard