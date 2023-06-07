One man was killed in a two-vehicle accident near Marion Tuesday morning after a westbound semi-truck collided with a northbound Nissan Rogue.
According to a press release, at approximately 8:23 a.m., Linn County Deputies responded to the accident, which occurred on County Home Road. Upon their arrival, deputies discovered that a semi-truck, traveling west on County Home Road at North 10th Street, struck the 2008 Nissan as it crossed the intersection northbound. As a result of the collision, the semi pushed the Nissan “into the yard of a vacant house at 2409 County Home Rd.,” the release explained.
Following the accident, the driver of the Rogue, later identified as 18-year-old Aubrey Griner of Adel, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of what authorities characterized as “serious injuries.” A lone passenger in the vehicle operated by Griner, David Dickson, 50, of Marion, was pronounced dead at the scene, while 74-year-old James Schmitt of Earlville, the driver of the semi, sustained only minor injuries.
Joining the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in responding to the accident were Marion Fire, Area Ambulance and Iowa Department of Public Safety Motor Vehicle Enforcement.