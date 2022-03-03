Fayette County residents are invited to learn about the proposed county budget at a 10 a.m. hearing on Monday at the courthouse in West Union, just prior to the Board of Supervisors voting to adopt it.
The proposed budget projects $32,176,716 in expenses for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The largest portion of the expected spending — $13,551,100 — will go through the Engineer’s Office, which maintains the county roads and infrastructure.
Here are 10 items of interest heading into the hearing:
1. Not all revenue is from property taxes.
The county is levying $10,109,414 in property taxes toward this $32 million budget. Countywide levies will make up $7,290,861 of the total, while rural-only levies bring in $2,818,553, according to the notice for Monday’s hearing.
The net amount the county will receive will be lower, however, considering $586,024 in anticipated credits to taxpayers and delinquent property taxpayers.
2. The city, state and federal governments contribute to the county’s budget.
The county is expecting about $20 million in intergovernmental revenue from state and federal sources that will go toward operations and projects. That total is already less the $1.95 million in state and federal funding that simply passes through county accounts to other recipients.
Examples of intergovernmental funding coming to the county includes an anticipated $5 million from the state for secondary roads projects, as well as $1.08 million in grants and entitlements.
Another example of such funding is that the county plans on receiving payments from the cities of Oelwein, West Union and Fayette for law enforcement dispatch services.
3. The Sheriff’s Office expenses are up.
The new budget for the Sheriff’s Office is $4,292,260, which is more than $410,000 higher than this year. The county has not concluded union negotiations, however.
The sheriff expects to spend $559,700 on law enforcement communications, about $1.46 million on adult correctional services, about $1.1 million on uniformed patrol services, $827,910 on administration and $348,140 on investigations.
Last year was the first year the Sheriff’s Office took on dispatching duties for the city of Oelwein.
4. County increases funding for libraries.
The budget calls for $104,030 for libraries, which is $5,950 more than the current year budget.
5. Historic preservation and cemetery budgets up
The county will increase funding for historic preservation to $19,450, which is $5,844 more. That breaks down to $3,500 for a historical society and $15,950 for cemeteries.
6. Fairgrounds funding down, but actually up
The Fayette County Fairgrounds are slated to get $28,500, which is $9,000 less than the current fiscal year. However, the current year’s budget also included a one-time $10,000 donation for fencing. So, the base funding will be up $1,000.
7. It’s a mid-term election year
The county is budgeting $333,983 for elections administration, up from the $166,429 budgeted for 2020-2021. It’s also adding in $36,100 for local elections.
8. Veterans Affairs budget increases
The budget for Fayette County Veterans Affairs will rise from $50,577 currently to $62,130 in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
9. Heath Board funding up a little
The Fayette County Board of Health’s budget increases by $24 to $122,024
10. Road project debt payment will be higher.
The county is planning on $1,014,141 in debt service, after it essentially refinanced its existing debt from a 2020 road paving project.
January, the Board of Supervisors approved borrowing $9.75 million to fund an effort to pave 29 miles of county road while also paying off about $5 million debt remaining from the 2020 project to pave 26 miles of road.