WEST UNION — It happened on a Sunday — Feb. 5, 1922.
People were either at church, or about ready to go, when fire was spotted in the northeast corner of the second floor of the Fayette County Courthouse in West Union. That was at about 11 a.m.
A few minutes later, the building that had been rekindled from the ashes of a fire 48 years prior, became a towering inferno for inferno. Within two hours it had gone almost completely up in smoke.
Pieces of charred official county documents were found scattered miles from the site.
Burning shingles flew through the air, threatening to set the entire town ablaze and eventually causing the destruction of one home outside the reach of the city’s hydrant system.
The loss at the time was estimated at $40,000. Today, it would probably be 20 or 30 times that amount.
Members of the Fayette County Historical Society have decided to commemorate this historic and shocking event. On the 100th anniversary of the fire, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, they will be hosting a schedule of events to remember that day, which eventually led to the courthouse that stands now.
From 9:15 to 10:45 a.m., they are inviting the public to gather at the Fayette County Historic Center, at 100 Walnut St., the southeast corner of the Courthouse Square, for coffee, hot chocolate, rolls and kolaches. On display will be pictures of the 1922 fire.
About 10:45 a.m., the group will be directed to the Courthouse Square, where a short historic re-enactment/ play will be presented starting at 11 a.m. If the weather is bad, it will be held inside the Historic Center.
Several facts about the fire will be brought out in the play. Axel Dahl, who ran into a candy store and turned in the alarm, will be portrayed along with several others who were mentioned in newspaper reports of the day. Moments after Dahl’s call “the fire burst from the north side of the building in a display which made it apparent that this was no meager upstart,” the newspaper report read.
It was reported that several persons were inside the courthouse that day and were unaware of a fire until they heard the alarm. Once they became aware of the situation, they began packing records and office machines from the building until it became impossible to use the stairs and they began passing valuables down the firemen’s outside ladders.
About 11:35 a.m., the second floor caved in and just before noon, the clock came crashing down from its tower.
“When the clock when down, there were some tears shed,” the Argo-Gazette reported.
Despite the destruction, Deputy Clerk L. L. Fisk reported that all of the records and paperwork in his office were saved. His office was on the first floor.
All papers in the courtroom upstairs were destroyed, however.
A house occupied by A. L. Nelson was destroyed after a burning ember, carried by the wind, landed on the house from a half-mile away, 600 feet from the nearest fireplug. Firefighters watched helplessly as the house burned to the ground.
Other available buildings in town were utilized and court reconvened the next day.
The following Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors met and awarded a contract for a new courthouse to be built on the exact same spot. It wasn’t until 1924 before the new building, the one that stands today, was completed.
The Historic Society reported that there will be an announcement of the coming event of the re-dedication of the present courthouse in October of 2024.