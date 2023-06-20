Oelwein Police Officers continue to execute search warrants and make arrests as they work to eradicate illegal drug traffic in the community.
A pair of search warrants executed on Monday, June 19, resulted in the arrests of a dozen Oelwein residents on various drug-related charges.
Shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, the first search was conducted at 123 First Ave. NW. Illegal controlled substances were located and seized.
These Oelwein persons were arrested on the charges as listed. They have been taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail for an initial court appearance. Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan acknowledged that additional charges are pending.
Lucas Doyle Bennett, 32, has been charged with gathering where controlled substances are used, possession of marijuana, third or subsequent offense, possession of methamphetamine third or subsequent offense, and possession of hydromorphone, third or subsequent, all Class D felonies; child endangerment, aggravated misdemeanor; and unlawful possession of prescription medication, serious misdemeanor.
Jade Lynn Ann Nuehring, 40, gathering where controlled substances are used, possession of marijuana, third or subsequent offense, possession of methamphetamine third or subsequent offense, possession of hydromorphone, third or subsequent, all Class D felonies; child endangerment, aggravated misdemeanor; unlawful possession of prescription medication, serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor.
Rachel Ann Latham, 49, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, Class C felony; gathering where controlled substances are used, Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor.
Timothy Michael Kearns, 57, possession of marijuana, third or subsequent, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, third or subsequent, gathering where controlled substances are used, all Class D felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor.
The following Oelwein residents were present when the search warrant was enacted, and charges have been filed on each of them.
Abygail Elaine Parker, 26, gathering where controlled substances are used, Class D felony; child endangerment, aggravated misdemeanor; possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine and marijuana, both first offenses, serious misdemeanors; and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor.
Oralia Ninfa Medina, 68, gathering where controlled substances are used, Class D felony; child endangerment, aggravated misdemeanor; possession of controlled substances, methamphetamine and marijuana, both first offenses, serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor.
Paul Robert Kisner, 61, gathering where controlled substances are used, Class D felony.
Monty Curtis Numedahl, 63, gathering where controlled substances are used, Class D felony.
Approximately two hours later, at 1 p.m. Oelwein Police carried out the second search warrant at 619 Third Ave. SW. More illegal controlled substances were seized at this location and four Oelwein residents were arrested on drug charges.
Brian Michael Rohrick, 54, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, Class C felony; possession with intent to deliver marijuana, failure to affix drug tax stamp, gathering where controlled substances are used, all Class D felonies; unlawful possession of prescription drugs, serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor.
Frank Everett Boleyn, 69, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, Class C felony; possession with intent to deliver marijuana, Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor.
Larry Edwin Shannon, 57, gathering where controlled substances are used, Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor.
Jonya Marie Ruth Smith, 37, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine first offense, serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor.
These persons were also taken to the Fayette County Jail for processing and to await initial appearances in court. Additional charges are pending following this search, as well.
Assisting the Oelwein Police Department in carrying out these search and seizures were the Iowa State Patrol, Independence Police Department and K-9 Unit, and the Oelwein Community Development Department.