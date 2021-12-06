Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa DNR recently completed a Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Ambassadors class in Fayette County. The 12 ambassadors were trained in the science-based management of CWD, both prevention and testing and how to educate others within their community.
CWD was first found in Iowa in 2013. It has been found in wild deer in at least 10 counties, including Allamakee, Clayton and Fayette. The disease is in a class of diseases called Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies (TSE) that lead to neurological degradation in infected animals.
Chronic Wasting Disease is 100% fatal in deer but infected animals are asymptomatic for months and years after exposure. The animals can and do transmit the disease during the asymptomatic period.
The disease is spread amongst deer through bodily fluid exchange or by persisting in the environment where infected animals were. Congregating deer around feed or mineral supplements gives infected animals the opportunity to expose others.
Early detection is critical for effective management of CWD. Hunters should consider submitting samples to DNR surveillance efforts to help monitor the progression of the disease in Iowa.
Dispose of carcasses at the site it was harvested and do not transport across county and state lines.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend not eating meat from CWD-positive animals. Hunters in CWD areas should test deer to make informed consumption decisions.
For more information about CWD, contact the Iowa DNR, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Natural Resources or Fayette County Conservation employees.