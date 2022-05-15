Nineteen members of the West Central Class of 2022 walked across the stage Friday at commencement.
Overcoming obstacles was the topic of Superintendent Gary Benda’s welcome speech. He discussed his military days when drill sergeants would pick apart everything the recruits did, and the need for resilience to overcome when things do not go as desired.
“When you show hope, you give hope to those around you,” Benda said.
Friday, five decades after her graduation, Class of 1972 Student Council President Barb Ehlers gave an alumni address. At the awards assembly Tuesday, her class had presented over $5,000 in scholarships allocated among 10 members of the Class of 2022, she said.
At metaphorical doors in her life, opportunity knocked, and Ehlers said she had to decide whether to answer. This led her to teaching children to read, to becoming a media specialist, and eventually to an associate professorship of education at Upper Iowa University, whence she recently retired.
In her speech, Ehlers remembered deceased members of the Class of 1972 and the Class of 2022, namely Kaiden Estling, who died from a tragic hit and run in June 2018. She alluded to a member of a younger class who also died tragically in a car accident in August at age 15, Kate Michels.
Later in the ceremony, the entire membership of the Class of 2022 lined up and in turn hugged Kaiden’s mom, April Estling.
Principal Matthew Molumby, in part two of the welcome, discussed a senior prank involving filling his own office with balloons and screaming “Happy Birthday!” although it was months from his birthday. The seniors involved some younger students in the prank, and he noticed a sense of camaraderie across their grades. Ultimately he said he decided to go easy on them.
Valedictorian Mikaela Kime gave the class history, with a few memories from each grade level, including memories of Kaiden Estling joining their class in elementary and when he was lost. There were sports highlights, including a conference volleyball championship, state track participation, a story of a “chicken liver and a dead deer head” and of course coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kime later gave her separate senior address as valedictorian.
“As I sat with my classmates and watched the sun rise together for one last hurrah, I was reminded just how beautiful new beginnings are,” Kime said. “This is your new beginning, the first page of your next chapter. No one is here to tell you how it goes, and to some that may seem scary.
“Everyone’s chapter is going to be different, but that’s what makes them beautiful,” she said. “What we can control is what we do with our lives and this next chapter.
“So as you all go out on your new adventures,” Kime said, “go forth and work hard, be kind, but don’t take life too seriously. Build your own timeline. Enjoy all of your firsts in life, all of your lasts, and all of your in betweens because this could be your last reminder to start putting your life first. Make the most of this next chapter in your young life, and don’t be afraid to go out of your comfort zone and spread your wings.
“More importantly, always remember where you came from and that you’ll always find your way back home,” she concluded.
In her speeech, Board President Nichole Recker discussed bumps in the road and shared a quote from the Harper Lee character Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” about empathy, that enables his daughter, Scout to empathize with the town hermit, Boo Radley.
“You never really understand a person until you consider things from his points of view... until you climb into his skin and walk around in it.”
The West Central Band performed selections including “Unsinkable Farewell” and “Amen” at commencement, which are the same two pieces on which they earned division one ratings at the Iowa State Music Association Large Group Festival in Winthrop on Friday, May 6, Director Todd Walter told the Daily Register. They had also played these at the fine arts showcase Tuesday.