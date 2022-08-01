Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Corinne Rehmert competes at the 2022 Iowa Summer Long Course Championships held July 21-24 at University of Iowa CRWC — Aquatic Center. In her top placement, Corinne was 15th in the 100 Yard Breaststroke (seed 20) and won her heat.

 Courtesy of Chris Pose of CPosePhoto

IOWA CITY — Two members of the Oelwein-Fairbank Sharks Swim Team achieved qualifying times for the 2022 Iowa Summer Long Course Championships held July 21-24 at University of Iowa CRWC — Aquatic Center.

Olivia Becker qualified in the girls 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke and the 100 Yard Breaststroke but was unable to attend the meet, coach Lori Rehmert said.

