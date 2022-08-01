IOWA CITY — Two members of the Oelwein-Fairbank Sharks Swim Team achieved qualifying times for the 2022 Iowa Summer Long Course Championships held July 21-24 at University of Iowa CRWC — Aquatic Center.
Olivia Becker qualified in the girls 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke and the 100 Yard Breaststroke but was unable to attend the meet, coach Lori Rehmert said.
Corrine Rehmert chose to swim the 50 and 100 Breast, and the 50 Free at the Long Course Championships, out of several qualifying times.
At the Long Course Championships, Corinne placed 15th in the 100 Yard Breaststroke (seed 20) and won her heat.
She was 18th in the 50 Yard Breaststroke (seeded 22nd) and 33rd in the 50 Yard Freestyle (seeded 36th).
Corrine was coached at Long Course by BSSC Coaches Aaron LeGrange (Independence) and Lori Rehmert (Oelwein-Fairbank).
Corinne also qualified in the 11- to 12-year-old girls division in the 50 Yard Breast, 100 Yard Breast, 200 Yard Breast — qualifying time achieved at Silver meet, 100 Yard IM — qualifying time achieved at Silver Meet — and 50 Yard Freestyle.
“The Sharks had a successful season,” said coach Lori Rehmert, noting the Team added nine new swimmers for 2022.
“The results above (and below) do not show the sheer number and significant time drops that occurred almost across the board for every swimmer and every event,” Rehmert said.
The Oelwein-Fairbank Sharks are part of the Big Six Swim Club, a USA Swim Team, composed of swimmers from Independence, LaPorte City, Dysart, Dike, Waverly and Parkersburg.
The Big Six Swim Club hosts intrasquad meets during the summer season, which typically runs six weeks, June through mid-July.
In addition to the Long Course Championships above and the Silver Meet below, swimmers also competed in the final intrasquad meet for BSSC.
IOWA SUMMER SILVER MEET
CEDAR RAPIDS — Members of the Oelwein-Fairbank Sharks Swim Team joined 35 other swimmers from the Big Six Swim Club to compete in the 2022 Iowa Summer Silver and 8-and-under Champs East Meet, held July 15-17 at Coe College in Cedar Rapids.
The Big Six Swim Club achieved a fifth place overall ranking, out of 15 teams.
Coaching the Sharks at the meet were Big Six Swim Club coaches, Aaron LeGrange and Aly Sill (Independence Sting Rays) along with Micah Versemann (Waverly Swim Club).
Oelwein-Fairbank Sharks placing at the 2022 Silver meet:
10 AND UNDER
Samantha Becker swam with girls 10 and younger and placed third in the 200 Yard Medley Relay A (Breaststroke) and fourth in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay.
Becker placed and was seeded seventh in the 50 Yard Breaststroke.
She placed 13th (seeded 16th) in the 100 Yard Individual Medley (IM).
Becker placed 19th in both the 50 Yard Freestyle (seeded 13th), and 19th in the 50 Yard Backstroke (seeded 20th).
AGES 11-12
Corrine Rehmert and Olivia Becker competed among girls ages 11-12.
Rehmert placed first in the 200 Yard Breaststroke (seeded second), third in the 100 Yard Freestyle (seeded fifth), fourth in the 100 Yard IM (seeded third), fifth in the 200 Yard Medley Relay A (Back) and ninth in the 50 Yard Backstroke (seeded 24th).
Becker placed fifth in the 200 Yard Medley Relay A (Fly) and was seeded sixth. She placed sixth (seeded fourth) in the 50 Yard Fly and ninth (seeded fourth) in the 100 Yard IM.
Becker was 10th in both the 50 Yard Free (seeded 11th) and 10th in the 50 Yard Backstroke (seeded 12th). She was 15th in the 100 Yard Free (seeded 41st).
Brock Berg swam with the 11- to 12-year-old boys and placed sixth in the 50 Yard Butterfly (seeded 18th), eighth in the 100 Yard IM (seeded 8th) and 12th in the 100 Yard Freestyle (seeded 14th).
AGES 13-14
Lydia Rehmert competed with the 13- to 14-year-old girls and placed fifth in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay and seventh in the 200 Yard IM (seeded seventh).
She was 11th in three events: the 100 Yard Free (seeded 14th), the 50 Yard Free (seeded 11th) and the 200 Yard Medley Relay A (Fly).
Devin McConnelee swam with the 13- to 14-year-old boys and was 14th in the 100 Yard Breaststroke (13th seed) and 20th in the 100 Yard Freestyle (19th seed).