The Oelwein Schools have announced bus routes. School starts Tuesday, Aug. 24.

RED ROUTE

6:45 — Leave Garage

6:57 — See

7:01 — Miller

7:07 — Johnson

7:11 — Foland

7:15 — Chad Dettbarn

7:20 — Sloan Addition

7:30 — Old Catholic Church

7:35 — Tapper

7:40 — Sr. High Front

7:45 — Little Husky — Drop off & pick up Sacred Heart

7:45 — Junior High — Drop off & pick up Sacred Heart

1st & 3rd Grade to Green Bus

7:55 — Sacred Heart

Done

PM

2:55 — Sacred Heart — Pick up LHLC & Exchange

3:05 — Little Husky – South Side (Williams Center)

3:10 — Exchange – pick up Jr. High and Sr. High

3:20 — Leave for Country

3:30 — East Benton & Madison

3:35 — Sloan Addition

3:43 — Saatoff

3:47 — Chad Dettbarn

3:51 — Miller

3:55 — Johnson

4:00 — Foland

4:07 — See

BLUE ROUTE

6:45 — Leave Garage

6:50 — Gonzales

6:54 — Kunkle

6:56 — Koob

7:00 — The Meadows or Buffalo Run – 1st stop right after

Coming in and turning right – then around to South Side

7:07 — Bettmang

7:10 — Spratt

7:12 — Ritter

7:17 — Woodson

7:24 — Kiel-Scheel

7:26 — 11th & West Charles

7:27 — 8th & West Charles – turn corner to pick up

7:30 — Parkside – pick up at corner of 3rd and 6th Ave. S. W.

7:40 — High School Front

7:45 — LHLC — Pick up for Parkside (1st & 3rd) & Purple 1st & 3rd

7:45 — Exchange — Pick up for Parkside (1st & 3rd) & Purple 1st & 3rd

7:55 — Parkside

PM

2:55 — Parkside

3:05 — Little Husky – South Side (Williams Center)

3:10 — Exchange

3:16 — 8th and West Charles

3:18 — 11th and West Charles

3:20 — Scheel/Kiel

3:27 — Woodson

3:32 — Ritter

3:34 — Spratt

3:37 — Bettmangs

3:44 — The Meadows/Buffalo Run – same as morning

3:48 — Koob

3:50 — Kunkle

3:54 — Gonzales

ORANGE ROUTE

6:40 — Leave Garage

6:51 — Zeiser

6:55 — Sebetka

7:00 — Michels

7:05 — Gibson

7:09 — Trailer Court – one stop in trailer court

7:12 — 3rd St. & Sufficool

7:14 — Sufficool & Monroe

7:16 — East Hayes Alley

7:18 — Old School Lot

7:23 — Lakeview Trailer Court – north drive

7:26 — Bundy

7:27 — DeHaven

7:29 — Hall

7:31 — 10th St. & 1st Ave. S. W.

7:33 — 10th St. & 1st Ave. S. E.

7:36 — Sacred Heart — Pick up

7:40 — Sr. High Front

7:45 — Little Husky

7:55 — Sacred Heart

PM

2:55 — Sacred Heart

3:00 — Little Husky – South Side (Williams Center)

3:05 — Exchange

3:10 — Leave exchange

3:13 — Sacred Heart

3:17 — 10th St. & 1st Ave. S. E.

3:20 — 10th St. & 1st Ave. S. W.

3:22 — Hall

3:24 — DeHaven

3:25 — Bundy

3:28 — Lakeview Trailer Court – north drive

3:33 — Old School Lot

3:35 — East Hayes Alley

3:37 — Monroe & Sufficool

3:39 — 3rd St. & Sufficool West

3:42 — Trailer Court – one stop

3:46 — Gibson

3:51 — Michels

3:56 — Sebetka

Seating will be limited to those who have registered for the current school year. To request transportation for your child, please complete the request form here: http://pdf.ac/9eXvgY. If you have questions regarding transportation for the school district, please contact mhillman@oelwein.k12.ia.us

 
 
 

