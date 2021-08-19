The Oelwein Schools have announced bus routes. School starts Tuesday, Aug. 24.
RED ROUTE
6:45 — Leave Garage
6:57 — See
7:01 — Miller
7:07 — Johnson
7:11 — Foland
7:15 — Chad Dettbarn
7:20 — Sloan Addition
7:30 — Old Catholic Church
7:35 — Tapper
7:40 — Sr. High Front
7:45 — Little Husky — Drop off & pick up Sacred Heart
7:45 — Junior High — Drop off & pick up Sacred Heart
1st & 3rd Grade to Green Bus
7:55 — Sacred Heart
Done
PM
2:55 — Sacred Heart — Pick up LHLC & Exchange
3:05 — Little Husky – South Side (Williams Center)
3:10 — Exchange – pick up Jr. High and Sr. High
3:20 — Leave for Country
3:30 — East Benton & Madison
3:35 — Sloan Addition
3:43 — Saatoff
3:47 — Chad Dettbarn
3:51 — Miller
3:55 — Johnson
4:00 — Foland
4:07 — See
BLUE ROUTE
6:45 — Leave Garage
6:50 — Gonzales
6:54 — Kunkle
6:56 — Koob
7:00 — The Meadows or Buffalo Run – 1st stop right after
Coming in and turning right – then around to South Side
7:07 — Bettmang
7:10 — Spratt
7:12 — Ritter
7:17 — Woodson
7:24 — Kiel-Scheel
7:26 — 11th & West Charles
7:27 — 8th & West Charles – turn corner to pick up
7:30 — Parkside – pick up at corner of 3rd and 6th Ave. S. W.
7:40 — High School Front
7:45 — LHLC — Pick up for Parkside (1st & 3rd) & Purple 1st & 3rd
7:45 — Exchange — Pick up for Parkside (1st & 3rd) & Purple 1st & 3rd
7:55 — Parkside
PM
2:55 — Parkside
3:05 — Little Husky – South Side (Williams Center)
3:10 — Exchange
3:16 — 8th and West Charles
3:18 — 11th and West Charles
3:20 — Scheel/Kiel
3:27 — Woodson
3:32 — Ritter
3:34 — Spratt
3:37 — Bettmangs
3:44 — The Meadows/Buffalo Run – same as morning
3:48 — Koob
3:50 — Kunkle
3:54 — Gonzales
ORANGE ROUTE
6:40 — Leave Garage
6:51 — Zeiser
6:55 — Sebetka
7:00 — Michels
7:05 — Gibson
7:09 — Trailer Court – one stop in trailer court
7:12 — 3rd St. & Sufficool
7:14 — Sufficool & Monroe
7:16 — East Hayes Alley
7:18 — Old School Lot
7:23 — Lakeview Trailer Court – north drive
7:26 — Bundy
7:27 — DeHaven
7:29 — Hall
7:31 — 10th St. & 1st Ave. S. W.
7:33 — 10th St. & 1st Ave. S. E.
7:36 — Sacred Heart — Pick up
7:40 — Sr. High Front
7:45 — Little Husky
7:55 — Sacred Heart
PM
2:55 — Sacred Heart
3:00 — Little Husky – South Side (Williams Center)
3:05 — Exchange
3:10 — Leave exchange
3:13 — Sacred Heart
3:17 — 10th St. & 1st Ave. S. E.
3:20 — 10th St. & 1st Ave. S. W.
3:22 — Hall
3:24 — DeHaven
3:25 — Bundy
3:28 — Lakeview Trailer Court – north drive
3:33 — Old School Lot
3:35 — East Hayes Alley
3:37 — Monroe & Sufficool
3:39 — 3rd St. & Sufficool West
3:42 — Trailer Court – one stop
3:46 — Gibson
3:51 — Michels
3:56 — Sebetka
Seating will be limited to those who have registered for the current school year. To request transportation for your child, please complete the request form here: http://pdf.ac/9eXvgY. If you have questions regarding transportation for the school district, please contact mhillman@oelwein.k12.ia.us