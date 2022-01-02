The story of 2021 seemed like it would be one of rebirth. Over the first three months, the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines led to much of Northeast Iowa getting re-acquainted in person.
Not everyone was eligible for the vaccines at first because of the limited supply. At the recommendation of federal and state committees, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout was prioritized. The first group authorized included healthcare workers, persons in care centers, emergency medical responders, and persons who would be providing immunizations in later phases.
The numbers of vaccinated grew as more people became eligible as more vaccine came available. As of March 15, over 5,000 people had received some vaccine in Fayette County, and roughly 2,000 had received their whole vaccine series.
As the vaccine rollout
advanced, so did preparation for other in-person activities.
In keeping with a foreshadowed state mandate, the Oelwein School Board voted 6-0 on Jan. 20 to return grades 5-12, which had been attending a hybrid of online and in-person classes, to 100% in-person attendance beginning Feb. 2. Oelwein Online schooling through the district remained available, however
The Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Ambassadors resumed their in-person visits on March 5.
School plays resumed. Oelwein students performed “The Little Mermaid” March 19-20; West Central staged “Murder with Tomato Sauce” April 9-10; and Wapsie Valley visited “The Wizard of Oz” April 10-11.
Fayette County delved into emergency services communications issues that would continue throughout the year. A study presented to the Fayette County Board of Supervisors in February, recommended that the county replace its current communications system with a digital alerting system, which could cost as much as $7.6 million.
Talks also were underway with the city of Oelwein regarding merging its dispatch services with the county’s.
Other news events from the year’s first three months included:
- Popular summer food truck Get ‘R Fried set up a winter indoor location in the former two Brothers Restaurant at the corner of West Charles Street ande South Frederick in January
- Rural mail carrier Bob Bergman drove his last route on Friday, Jan. 8, ending an impressive 41-year career with the U.S. Postal Service.
- District Court Judge DeDra Schroeder found Daniel Gail Niebuhr, 60, not guilty first-degree murder by reason of insanity on Monday, Jan. 11. He shot to death of his son, Brock Niebuhr, on March 22, 2019.
- Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, was sworn in on Jan. 11, at the Statehouseto represent House District 64, which includes Oelwein.
- Firefighters rescued Miranda Steinbronn and her 6-year-old from their Westgate home in the early morning of Thursday, Jan. 21.
- Don Westendorf retires from the Maynard Fire Department after 28 years of service, the past 14 as chief.
- The Starmont and West Central School Boards hired former Columbus Community Schools superintendent Gary Benda in February as their shared superintendent.
- After 37 years of service, Mike Scheidt, retired from the wastewater treatment plant on Feb. 11.
- Oelwein attorney Ron VanVeldhuizen retired from his 40-year law career as of May 1.
- Oelwein Community Schools on Feb. 26, announced the hiring of Jennykaye Hampton of Mount Vernon as Middle School building principal beginning July 1.