Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The nation’s 2022 Census of Agriculture, which is conducted every five years by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), is now underway.

The survey, which concludes on Feb. 6, 2023, was first taken in 1840 and has since grown to include not only all 50 U.S. states but also Puerto Rico, the island of Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, America Samoa, and the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Island. The USDA Ag Census is recognized as the country’s most comprehensive assessment of the nation’s farms and ranches, those who operate them and the commodities they produce.

Trending Food Videos