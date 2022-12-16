The nation’s 2022 Census of Agriculture, which is conducted every five years by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), is now underway.
The survey, which concludes on Feb. 6, 2023, was first taken in 1840 and has since grown to include not only all 50 U.S. states but also Puerto Rico, the island of Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, America Samoa, and the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Island. The USDA Ag Census is recognized as the country’s most comprehensive assessment of the nation’s farms and ranches, those who operate them and the commodities they produce.
In highlighting the project’s importance, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig on Thursday asked all of Iowa’s farmers and producers to participate.
“The Census of Agriculture provides valuable information to both the public and private sector that will guide decisions, shaping programs and policies for many years to come,” Naig said. “I encourage all Iowa farmers and producers to respond to the census, which will continue to demonstrate the value of Iowa agriculture and our significant role in providing food and ag products to consumers here and around the world.”
According to the effort’s website, the Census is intended to be “a complete count of U.S. farms and ranches and the people who operate them. Even small plots of land — whether rural or urban — growing fruit, vegetables or some food animals count if $1,000 or more of such products were raised and sold, or normally would have been sold, during the Census year.”
“The Census of Agriculture,” it continued, “looks at land use and ownership, operator characteristics, production practices, income and expenditures. For America’s farmers and ranchers, the Census of Agriculture is their voice, their future, and their opportunity.”
According to the most recent Ag Census from 2017, Iowa was home to greater than 86,000 farms which totaled more than 30,560,000 acres, 24,000,000 of which was harvested cropland. Iowa also reported an inventory of nearly four million cattle and calves and close to 23 million hogs.
The general report form for the 2022 Ag Census is comprised of 36 numbered sections over 24 pages. To assist in completing the survey, report guides as well as instruction sheets are available.
To participate, local producers may complete the census by mail, over the phone, or online at nass.usda.gov/AgCensus. For more information, individuals may call 888-424-7828 or visit the website mentioned above.