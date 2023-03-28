Assessment valuation notices for 2023 will be mailed out in the next few days.
Significant increases in sale prices during 2022 for Fayette County caused assessment levels to drop below 80% of market value for residential properties.
Commercial assessment levels have dropped below 85% of market value.
Agricultural land values are based on the average income and expense data over a five-year period from 2017 to 2021. Agricultural values will see an average increase of 25%.
Every odd numbered year, Assessors are required to change assessed values to reflect market conditions from the prior year (2022) of market activity.
The Department of Revenue compares sales prices to assessed values to determine what adjustments are needed for new values for 2023. If values are not adjusted to meet market value, the Department of Revenue applies an equalization order to adjust properties the same percentage.
All properties will not have the same increase. Some will be more, some will be less.
Property owners should understand that the amount assessed value increases does not mean your taxes will increase by the same percentage.
Iowa law limits statewide growth on taxable value for residential properties to 3%. This will reduce the assessment limitation or rollback from the state. The other part of the tax equation is the levy rate or budgets set by local budgeting authorities. Those entities and levy rates can be seen at the bottom of your tax statement.
“Assessors do not determine tax rates or collect taxes. Assessors value and classify all real property in accordance with Iowa law,” noted Fayette County Assessor Vicky Halstead.
“When considering your property’s assessed valuation, start by asking yourself, what is the fair market value of your property? If you have evidence that your property is assessed for more than market value, there are options to protest the value,” she added.
Informal reviews can be held with the Assessor from April 2 — April 25. Petitions to the Board of Review can be filed between April 2 – April 30. Information for those processes are on the bottom of the property notice of assessed value.