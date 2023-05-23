AMES — What a day to have a day.
Barely a cloud in the sky, temperatures nudging 80 degrees.
Oelwein sophomore Brandon Tournier responded with the best 18-hole round of his prep career, carding a 3-under-par 68 at Coldwater Golf Links on Tuesday to finish the 2A state tournament at 1-over-par 143.
Tournier cut seven strokes off his opening-round 75 and placed third overall, one ahead of fourth and one behind second.
“Definitely gives me goosebumps,” Tournier said. “You wouldn’t think at the most important tournament you’d come out and shoot your best round this season. But when I was talking with (head coach Derek) Kuennen in the hotel, I had a feeling I could go five under on this course.”
Added Kuennen: “We talked about it, too, coming into today. Your swing was as dialed in as it had been all year. I feel like you’ve been building to go low. The stars aligned today.”
Tournier started on the back nine for the second straight day, and birdied holes No. 11, 14 and 15 to drop to three under. A one-stroke penalty came on 18 for hitting into a penalty area, but Tournier saved a bogey to stay at two under through his front nine with a 33.
He bogeyed No. 1 again to reach one-under, but parred Nos. 2 and 3 and birdied the par-4 fourth hole to drop to two under. Another birdie, this time on the par-4 seventh hole, brought him back to three under for the round. Tournier parred out on Nos. 8 and 9 to close with a 35 on the back nine.
“I went bogey-bogey to fall to one under (after No. 1). Then it was, I had the mindset where I was to crawl back up,” Tournier said. “Me and Kuennen talked about, like, ‘It’s not over. There are a lot of holes we can birdie.’
“I ended up birdieing … four and seven. That put me at three under, and I stayed at that.”
With Kuennen, his parents and teammate Ethan Anderson in his entourage, Tournier scored nine total birdies in his first state tournament.
He birdied both No. 7 and No. 14 twice, and posted just a handful of bogeys. Tournier’s biggest issue was back-to-back double bogeys on Nos. 1 and 2 during Monday’s round; he went from a 12 total to a nine total on those holes Tuesday.
“I was talking with (Brandon’s) dad and I can’t think of a single hole today where I was like, ‘That was a bad mistake,’” Kuennen said. “What I was most impressed with was he kept his concentration the whole 18 holes, which is so hard to do.”