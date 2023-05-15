MONTICELLO – Camp Courageous announces the 36th annual “Cruisin’ for Camp Courageous” on Sunday May 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This charity car show is one of Iowa’s largest events of its kind, featuring hundreds of show cars, vintage vehicles, motorcycles, and trucks.
This year’s show promises to be even more exciting than previous years, with many unique attractions and events for the whole family.
Presented by the Cedar Valley Street Rods, this year’s show will include a Monster Truck on display, a “Bumble Bee” Camaro with props available for photo ops, and a Tesla S Plaid that can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds. There will also be a food truck, Taylor Concessions, offering delicious treats like fried Twinkies and funnel cakes.
Located at Camp Courageous, just southeast of Monticello, IA, this event will have a large silent and live auction, several food stands, music, and craft show. 3D Sound will provide music and commentary, with pin striping demonstrations on the grounds, in addition to laser tag, kid’s games, prizes, and much more.
The Camp Courageous train will be offering rides to individuals of all ages, zipline rides for only $10 each, and the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful grounds of Camp Courageous. Special guest van “Salute to the Fallen” will be on display with a special presentation before the live auction.
Pre-registration is open until May 17, for $15 per vehicle. Registration after that date and on the day of the show is $20. Car registration on the day of the event runs from 8 a.m. to noon. All participating vehicles will receive two passes for the show. First and second place trophies will be awarded in 24 different classes, with the last award of the day being the “Spectator’s Choice” given to the vehicle voted as the fan’s favorite.
Admission to the event is $5 for adults, and children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. This fee will admit you to all events, including the car show, entertainment, and much more. Free parking is available.
All proceeds from this Cruisin’ event go to Camp Courageous, a year-round recreational facility for individuals with disabilities, serving nearly 10,000 each year. Contact the Camp at (319) 465-5916 Ext. 2130 or visit campcourageous.org for more details.
Camp Courageous is a year-round recreational, respite care, and travel program for individuals of all ages with disabilities, located at 12007 190th Street, Monticello.