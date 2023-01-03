Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Iowa Capitol Press Association announced Tuesday it would cancel its 2023 legislative preview forum as state Republican leaders declined to participate in the event, which had been held annually for more than 20 years.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, Republican Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver and Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley all declined their invitations to the forum, previously hosted by the Associated Press, according to the ICPA.

Tags

Trending Food Videos