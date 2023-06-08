Strawberry Point’s Strawberry Days Festival—Big Berry Days 2023 continues with numerous events Friday through Sunday, June 9-11, at various locations throughout the town.
On Friday night, the ball diamond gates open at 5 p.m. for a night of music featuring Walking Molly at 6 p.m. and Tyler Richton & the High Bank Boys, who will perform from 9 p.m. until midnight. Commencing at 5 p.m., as well, a number of food vendors, highlighted by the Starmont wrestling team’s Food Truck Fundraiser, will also be available, with the beer garden serving guests until midnight.
Saturday’s festivities begin with the 5K run at 8 a.m. (registration is prior to the race), followed by the Mardi Gras-themed parade at 11 a.m. The Strawberry Days Carnival ($15 wristbands, $3 tickets), which will include inflatables, a rock wall, balloon twister, and much more, will also get underway, doing so Saturday afternoon and remaining open from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.
At 2 p.m., as well, and lasting until 5 p.m., a Civil War reenactment will be held on the east side of the baseball diamond, while roundball sharpshooters will gather at the Civic Center basketball court at 3 p.m. for the 3-point shooting contest, held in memory of Steve Thomas.
A bit earlier, at 2 p.m., the volleyball tournament begins at Ballfield Park/Volleyball Court, with registration beginning at 12:30 p.m. for an entry fee of $30 per team. Those with questions or needing more information should contact Lane German at 563-608-3279.
The Beer Garden, meanwhile, will also be open Saturday between 2 and 8 p.m for those 21 and over with identification.
The celebration concludes Sunday, June 11 with the Strawberry Days Truck & Tractor Pull at 11 a.m. at Campbell Park. Admission to the event is $10 for those 12 years and older, $5, if between ages 6 and 12, and free for those 5 or younger. Questions about Sunday’s Truck & Tractor Pull should be directed to Steve by calling 563-920-9471.