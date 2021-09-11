In the Iraq War that followed the 9/11 attacks, Oelwein lost one of its own.
Army Sgt. Seth K. Garceau, 22, of Oelwein, died March 4, 2005, at a hospital in Germany of injuries sustained when an improvised explosive device struck a convoy in Iraq.
He is the son of Lori and Rick; and brother to Tess.
Garceau graduated from Oelwein High School in 2001. He enlisted in the 834th Engineer Company of the Iowa Army National Guard in Davenport in March 2000 and was qualified as a heavy-construction equipment operator and combat engineer. He was mobilized for Operation Iraqi Freedom with Company A, 224th Engineering Battalion.
Garceau’s unit had deployed to Kuwait on New Year’s Eve, and he was in Iraq less than a month when the Humvee he was riding in was hit by the explosive Sunday morning, Feb. 27, 2005. He was in the gunner’s position, sitting directly behind 2nd Lt. Richard B. “Brian” Gienau, 29, of Tripoli, who was killed instantly.
Daily Register coverage from around the time tell of some of the legacy Garceau left.
“A great friend, a generous person and a caring son and grandson” — those are words used to describe Seth Garceau by friends, family and former teachers, wrote Oelwein Daily Register City Editor Deb Kunkle.
Seth joined the Iowa National Guard the summer between his junior and senior year at Oelwein High School, said Seth’s grandfather Ron Garceau. Seth loved mechanics, especially heavy equipment and tractors.
During one of the Guard training sessions, Seth performed CPR and resuscitated a fellow solder who had collapsed. The man went on to marry and named his son after Seth, Ron Garceau said.
The sergeant’s principal, Tim Gilson, described him as a fun-loving young man who always wore a smile on his face.
“It was how I will always remember him,” he said. “He enjoyed high school the way you want all kids to enjoy it — never in a bad mood, always likable, and although a quiet kid, he was always surrounded by friends.”
His name was added to the Oelwein Veterans Memorial on Nov. 11, 2005.
Garceau was posthumously promoted to sergeant. The Department of Defense honored him with the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Iowa State Service Ribbon and the Armed Forces Service Medal with “M” device for mobilization.