Oelwein Area Historical Society members are preparing the museum and grounds at 900 Second Ave. S.E. for the 20th annual Oelwein Heritage Days Flea Market and open house.

The museum grounds will be filled with more than 20 vendors on Saturday, Aug. 20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A wide variety of items are expected on display for viewing and purchase.

