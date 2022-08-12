Oelwein Area Historical Society members are preparing the museum and grounds at 900 Second Ave. S.E. for the 20th annual Oelwein Heritage Days Flea Market and open house.
The museum grounds will be filled with more than 20 vendors on Saturday, Aug. 20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A wide variety of items are expected on display for viewing and purchase.
The air-conditioned museum is located north of the Iowa National Guard Readiness Center on Highway 150 at 10th Street S.E. where visitors can turn east one block and then north (left) onto Second Avenue SE to access the museum parking area and entrance. The museum will be open for free tours all weekend for visitors to explore Oelwein’s past. Free will donations are always welcome.
Inside the museum, the Historical Society will host a food stand and bake sale during both days. Members are also working to prepare a special donation for display in the front entry by the Heritage Days weekend.
Anyone still interested in renting a vendor space may contact Susie Moore at 563-608-0310 or Dave Moore at 319-440-4203.