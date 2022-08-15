Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein students have a friend in the Oelwein area churches. Volunteers from six Oelwein area churches made quick work Monday morning of packing school supplies in backpacks for Oelwein community students to receive that afternoon.

Based on the need at each level from K-8 and voluntary coordination from faculty member Barb Schmitz, 210 backpacks of supplies were divided among Antioch Church and the five Oelwein members of the Oelwein Area Council of Churches.

