Oelwein students have a friend in the Oelwein area churches. Volunteers from six Oelwein area churches made quick work Monday morning of packing school supplies in backpacks for Oelwein community students to receive that afternoon.
Based on the need at each level from K-8 and voluntary coordination from faculty member Barb Schmitz, 210 backpacks of supplies were divided among Antioch Church and the five Oelwein members of the Oelwein Area Council of Churches.
About 9:40 a.m., Christ United Presbyterian had delivered 35 backpacks and Sacred Heart had dropped off 50, with four more churches — Antioch Church, First Baptist, Grace United Methodist and Zion Lutheran — scheduled to deliver the remaining 125 bookbags before pickup time at 3:30 p.m.
“This project is a wonderful example of area churches and the local school working together to help families in need,” said organizer Sheila Bryan, a session member with Christ United Presbyterian.
Wapsie Valley freshmen Eric and Michael Bryan were the youngest volunteers at the Christ United Presbyterian, and it wasn’t their first year helping.
Eric said he likes volunteering on this project because it helps other kids.
“It’s a project that has really evolved according to the need,” Christ United member Bonnie Elliott said.
What began as three tables of school supplies offered on the lawn of Christ United Presbyterian, was moved indoors after a rainy year. At first it was school supplies, then they added gently used clothing.
“After a few years it got to be too big a project for just our church,” Elliott said. Clothing is no longer part of this particular drive.
The supplies were packed in backpacks for purposes of reduced contact during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an elementary building in the school district was the backpack pickup site. It has continued that way since.
The churches donate the backpacks and supplies.
The school district receives additional supply donations through the year and puts surplus in the backpacks as they can, Superintendent Josh Ehn said. The district also designates certain supplies it hands out that are purchased through various federal and state funding streams — such as Title I and IV — and at-risk funding — termed modified allowable growth and dropout prevention.
“A small percentage of these funds are used for learning supplies,” Ehn said.
“August is often the most expensive month for families — more so than December,” Ehn said. “We hope to reduce that burden some and welcome kids back with all they need.”
School district nurse Karrie Peterson helped direct the backpack donors to the staging or temporary storage location in the Wings Park Elementary gym.
Peterson credited Barb Schmitz with doing the school’s portion of research of the need for the project.
“Such joy and pride the children have when they have a new backpack when they come to school,” Peterson said.
“It’s all about the kids, making the first weeks of school less worrisome and making sure families get off to a good start.”
“We appreciate everything that has been donated,” Peterson said.