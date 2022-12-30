Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

29 Nutrition - Taylor Swaney

Oelwein native Taylor Swaney opened 29 Nutrition on Dec. 15 at 22 S. Frederick Ave.

 MIRA SCHMITT-CASH | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER PHOTO

Oelwein native Taylor Swaney and her husband Trevor made their way back to Oelwein in the spring of 2022 with plans to be closer to family and in the community from which they both graduated.

In February 2022, Taylor joined Century 21 Signature Real Estate, which gave her an opportunity to get connected once again with the people of the community.

