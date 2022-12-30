Oelwein native Taylor Swaney and her husband Trevor made their way back to Oelwein in the spring of 2022 with plans to be closer to family and in the community from which they both graduated.
In February 2022, Taylor joined Century 21 Signature Real Estate, which gave her an opportunity to get connected once again with the people of the community.
“I love it here,” Swaney said. Taylor realized that with her real estate business, she also had the potential to take on additional business ventures, which is how 29 Nutrition came to be.
The idea for her shop was planted two years ago. At the time, Swaney was pregnant with her daughter, and she learned through a friend and past Oelwein resident, Taylor Hoskyn, about a company that sold meal replacement shakes and — it turns out — fruity tea mixtures.
It appealed to her that the shakes were low calorie, almost no sugar, and still had 24-29 grams of protein, with a variety of flavors.
Swaney doesn’t consider herself a tea drinker in the usual sense, and while those drinks on the menu aren’t what would be traditionally considered a tea, the 24 and 32 ounce drinks, she said, have become a fan favorite in a hurry. For the most part, the tea bombs are fruit-flavored, which has increased demand every time they’ve been offered for delivery.
Since Dec. 15, the nutrition club is open from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at 22 S. Frederick.
There are a few fruit flavors you might find in tea — raspberry, peach, lemon, pomegranate — and some you typically wouldn’t.
Some of the drinks in the tea bomb category have less obvious names, so the company made it easy, printing a flavor key using fruit emojis. A “Captain America” tea bomb is pomegranate, strawberry and blue raspberry flavored, based on the emojis. The “tea” products do contain caffeine, a little more than an 8-ounce cup of black coffee, with an option for caffeine-free teas, as well. The kids menu has their own shakes, with special kids blast tea bombs that contain no caffeine.
The beverage products, provided by Herbalife, can be paired with various nutritional supplements the menu terms “enhancers,” which make various health claims, with the qualifying disclaimer that statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to cure, treat or prevent disease.
There’s a collagen “beauty booster” that Swaney said helps hair, skin and nails, and the “immunity” boosted tea says it has Vitamin C and Zinc.
“My favorite product (to add) is the aloe shot, as it helps with gut health and I’ve noticed a difference for me personally using that product,” Swaney said.
The space in what’s locally known as the “pass-through” building has seen a complete renovation, with new flooring, a fun vibe, and an area for customers to take a seat and chat while they enjoy their drinks. Swaney said she is excited to share her “love for a product that’s taken off in every community it’s been made available.”