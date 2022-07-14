Oelwein Parks and Rec Wellness and Rec Facilitator Jessica Burkhart estimates 30 people attended the all-ages free kickball game Wednesday night at Wings Park. It was the beginning of a weekly series in July for National Parks and Rec month.
The outs went quickly as there was no bench to limit the number of fielders. Players found themselves challenged, though, by the bounciness of the ball, throwing technique back to the infield, and not bringing tennis shoes — one runner went barefoot.
For some players, they were just trying the game for the first time. More than the one T-ball-aged student had to have the foul-ball lines explained.
At the bottom of the second inning, Burkhart said her team was losing something like 0-5, but to ask the other team what their score was.
In other words, some were keeping score, but she was unconcerned.
“It’s just for fun,” the wellness facilitator said.
Ethan Anderson had one of the early home runs for the other team.
The first run for Burkhart’s team came in the third inning, when Shawn Kuennen stole several bases on a dropped fly ball and a lag in the throw from the outfield. It was good for a high-five from Cole Odneal.
In earlier play, Kristie Melchert, on Burkhart’s team, caught a fly ball — around what would be the rover position for softball — and broke into a grin, to applause from teammates.
Anything can happen.
There’s still time to join the fun. Free kickball games will continue the next two Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Diamond 3.
“It’d be cool if I could get enough to have a huge enough group to have kids on one diamond and adults (on another),” Burkhart said.