Michele Kelly, Fayette County Youth Coordinator for 4-H at Iowa State Extension, at right, will be at Oelwein’s Party in the Park on Thursday, Sept. 14 discussing 4-H and Clover Kids programming. Above, Michele hugs friend and Fayette County Extension Council member Peggy Spargrove during the 4-H and FFA Beef Show July 20 after Michele was honored for 20 years as a CYC at the Fayette County Fair.