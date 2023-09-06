Current and future Fayette County 4-H and Clover Kid members, the 4-H related annually required enrollment is now open for 2023-2024, Iowa State Extension for Fayette County announced.
If completed by Dec. 1, enrollment fee is $10 for students fourth grade and older. After Dec. 1 for returning members, fee is $45.
Clover Kids is open to those in grade levels kindergarten through third and 4-H club members must be fourth through 12th grade. Students can explore projects in a variety of subject areas.
For program details, stop out and visit with Fayette County Youth Coordinator Michele Kelly, who heads 4-H. Michele will be at the Sept. 14 Oelwein Party in the Park, located by Depot Park on West Charles Street.
To enroll or re-enroll in 4-H or Clover Kids, go to https://v2.4honline.com/. If your family is already involved in 4-H, log in. If new to 4-H, create an account.
For step-by-step instructions, go to https://go.iastate.edu/OYQPN1 and click “Family Enrollment Guide.”
Or call the Iowa State Extension for Fayette County at 563-425-3331 for details. The Extension Office is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to noon and by appointment.
The 4-H Motto is as follows:
“I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country and my world.”