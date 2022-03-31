Thirty-nine youth and 11 adults from Clayton, Delaware, and Fayette counties journeyed to Des Moines as part of their 4-H Citizenship program in March. The Northeast Iowa 4-H Citizenship program is for middle school and high school youth. 4-H members participate in an 18-month program that teaches them about how to be a better citizen and to be a greater service for their community and county.
Youth departed from West Union, Elkader, and Manchester to Des Moines to visit the Iowa Hall of Pride. Participants viewed a short inspiring movie on being Iowa proud. Next, they proceeded into the museum looking at many different exhibits that recognize the history and individuals who contributed to different sports such as: Dan Gable, Shawn Johnson, Kurt Warner, and Zack Johnson. It also showcased other people who made outstanding contributions to their careers and fields of study such as Norman Borlaug Nobel Peace Prize winner and astronaut Peggy Whitson. Other exhibits emphasize the various agricultural industries that are found in Iowa. The museum also contains several interactive simulation games that allow the participants a chance to compete and move.
4-H youth and volunteers spent the afternoon touring the historic capitol building. The library and the catwalk near the top of the dome were the highlights of the tour. Participants had the opportunity to talk to their state legislators and state senators who shared information of what they are currently working on and answered several questions from the group. The climax of the trip was being able to spend time in the Governor’s office meeting Governor Kim Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg.
For more information on joining 4-H or to learn more about the 4-H Citizenship program visit the Fayette County Extension and Outreach webpage at www.extension.iastate.edu/fayette