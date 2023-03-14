Twenty years ago, current Oelwein Public Library director Susan Macken was working at the Waverly Public Library where one of her colleagues set off a buzz by discussing a couple of beehives they were keeping.
Susan and her husband Jerry’s older child, Elizabeth, who was a sophomore at Wapsie Valley High School, took an interest, as well, and opted for a real hive — rather than a poster — as a 4-H demonstration project. Al Buenning in Waverly helped her obtain the hive and begin the journey.
Elizabeth did her demonstrations for 4-H, and her hive of bees advanced to the state fair. She kept at it, and by her senior year, the Iowa Honey Producers — who offer demonstrations in the ag building at the state fair — had selected Elizabeth as their Iowa Honey Queen. In this capacity, she attended fairs and promoted the industry.
“Meanwhile, my husband got really interested in that hive of bees and learning about it, and he kept slowly expanding it,” Susan said.
FAMILY, FARM HISTORY
The Mackens’ children, Elizabeth and Jonathan, grew up on a dairy farm. By the time they were through with middle school, their parents had gotten out of dairy farming. Both kids were active in FFA. Jon showed beef cattle all through high school and college, earning his American Degree through FFA, the organization’s highest, and then majored in agribusiness and agronomy at Iowa State University. He and his wife Jocelyn reside in Readlyn and are expecting their first child in March.
“He’s always gracious to help us with the bees,” Susan said of Jon. “Especially when we bring in the honey boxes in the fall. Because of his proximity to home, he has ended up being more involved.”
Elizabeth and her husband Dan reside in Cedar Rapids with a 4- and a 2-year-old and are expecting their third child in May. She studied anthropology and worked for the state archaeologist and now holds a master’s degree in business from Mount Mary University in Milwaukee.
TIMELINE
In the 20 years since 2003, the Jerry and Susan Macken family farm in Readlyn, Wapsie Acres Honey Farm, went from one hive to about 600 hives, Susan said.
They continue to raise beef cattle with their son Jon.
This time of year, their bees are in California helping pollinate almond groves.
The busy season starts when the bees return in early to mid-April.
The beekeepers will divide the colonies to make more, then treat them for mites.
In early August, the beekeepers start extracting honey. The bees are treated again for mites, fed, then shipped out once more.
SALES GROW
With a starter box of about 50 assorted-sized honey bottles and labels saying Wapsie Acres Honey Farm, the Mackens began processing and selling the product to the Plain View Country Store, on Fairbank Amish Boulevard in rural Hazleton, later expanding to local grocers like J and C Grocery in Sumner, and Fareway and Hy-Vee stores around the area including those in Oelwein, New Hampton, Waverly, Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
Plain View Country Store still sells their honey, including in gallon jars.
BEE 101
Many know that the different types of bees — including the queen, the all-female worker bees and the all-male drones — have different roles.
“A bee will have different jobs through its lifetime,” Jerry said.
The queen lays eggs in the honey combs.
The young bees will clean each cell in preparation for an egg to be laid. As they age, the bees will go out and forage for nectar or defend the hive.
EXTRACTING HONEY
The bees build their honeycomb in what’s called a frame — a rectangular object similar to a small furnace air filter. Multiple frames fit in a box. The bees build the comb on a frame and store the honey there.
“You pull those frames out and you take out the wax that’s holding the honey in and put it in a spinner and the centrifugal force forces the honey out,” Susan said.
At first, they used a hot knife to cut through the wax cappings on the comb. As the operation grew, however, they quickened the process using an uncapping machine.
It takes about 30 minutes for a frame of honey to spin out. They started with a small hand crank spinner that held about six frames. Now, they have a spinner that — over the same duration — wrings out 1,500 frames.
“It’s basically like your washer on spin cycle,” Jerry said.
Each year, Wapsie Acres extracts about 12,000 pounds of honey — 1,000 gallons, according to Jerry.
“Twelve pounds a gallon. Honey is heavy,” he said.
The amount of honey per hive depends on how strong the hives are, he said.
“If you have a weak hive, they’re not going to bring in as much because they don’t have the bees to go out and collect it,” Jerry said.
If he breaks the hive in half, for example, the bees in the housekeeping stage of life will stay and warm the eggs.
“As more bees grow up, you have more to go out and collect the honey,” he said.
As beekeepers, they will mix hives to strengthen them. A runt hive — like a runt pig — is the frailer one.
“A weaker hive that won’t make it though the winter, (you) can put it with a slightly stronger hive. It gives them a little boost,” Jerry said.
It depends how small — or young — the hive is as to how much honey they can collect.
“We don’t put honey boxes on all our hives, either. If you start one mid- to late-summer, you don’t expect to get a honey crop out of them,” he said. “You might have 100 to 200 in mid-to-late June, that you’re not going to pull.”
ENJOYABLE WORK
The work, Susan said, is stressful.
“But it’s enjoyable — especially when they’re healthy,” she said. “You hope the choices you make keep them a healthy hive.”
Learning about the bees has been part of the fun, she indicated.
“The different bees have different jobs, they communicate. It’s fascinating just watching them bring in pollen and making their brood and making the honey,” Susan said.
Has she gotten stung?
“Oh yeah.”
To avoid getting stung, the beekeeper can take wardrobe precautions like covering up fully.
“I’ll wear straps around my ankles so they can’t climb up my pant legs (and) bee gloves that go up to the elbow,” Susan said.
There are states of weather and times of year when the bees are more protective of their hive.
“If it’s an off-and-on rainyish day, they’re more aggressive when you pop open the hive. A light, bright sunny day, they’re usually quieter,” Susan said. Likewise, “In the fall, they know that winter’s coming and they get much more protective of the hive and guarding their honey supply. They are testier in the fall.”
Certain varieties of bees are quieter than others, she said. Italian bees tend to be quieter and calmer than Russian bees, she said.
“It is true that the queen determines how aggressive the hive is. What we call a nasty hive (is) where you mow up by the hive and they come up on you,” Susan said. “Others, you can go right by the hive and it doesn’t bother them.”
Bees, being diurnal, are active during the daytime, so when the hives return from California, they will have to move them at night when they’re resting.
“When it gets to be April, I’ll (go) home, maybe get some supper, then we start unloading bees into the yards,” Susan said.
Into the fall, he will work on the bees by day and she will join him at night in order to promptly extract and clarify the honey for transfer to the bulk tanks.
“The sooner we get it done, the better,” she said.
“So yeah, we put in long days.”
“Weekends when they get back, we’ll probably be working in the bee yard, checking to see if they need medications (such as for mites), and monitoring them,” she said.
The couple enjoys working outdoors with purpose and observing the bees, Susan said.
“It’s just a good feeling to work side by side on something we enjoy doing. Even though it is work,” she said.
CONTACT
Jerry Macken runs Wapsie Acres Honey Farm by day. Contact him at jmack@rtc279.com or 319-279-3892 at home.