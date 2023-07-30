AMES — This spring and summer, at schools, county fairs and 4-H camps across Iowa, youth have been using their critical thinking skills to take part in solving a real-world agriculture challenge. They are participating in the 2023 4-H Ag Innovators Experience Aerial Ag Challenge.
This hands-on activity challenges youth to apply STEM skills to better understand how food producers use innovative technologies to decrease environmental impact and its costs and increase efficiency and yields. Youth in several Midwestern states are participating in the 4-H Ag Innovators Experience Challenge and learning how ag technology is shaping our food system, is a critical tool against today’s challenges and how they can be part of the solution.
Through the collaborative, interactive challenge, Iowa youth learn:
• Precision agricultural practices applied with drones are helping farmers enhance crop yields, sustain world food systems and be better environmental stewards.
• Data science and technology tools help producers make real-time decisions about changing field conditions with precision crop health scripts.
• Careers and advancements in agricultural technology and innovation are critical to finding long-term solutions for climate change, world hunger and viable diverse ecosystems.
Youth learn about drones and precision agriculture through hands-on activities analyzing data, mapping drone routes and using a bot to simulate a drone flight path.
The 4-H Ag Innovators Experience, presented by the National 4-H Council and Bayer, is designed to be led by trained teen facilitators who guide youth through hands-on activities. For example, in Waukee teen leaders facilitated the lesson in the classrooms of sixth-grade science teachers Codie Fetters, Abby Miller and Emily Halverson.
Afterward in an email message Fetters, Miller and Halverson stated, “We were so impressed with your students and their work with our students. They made so many connections to the concepts we have been discussing in class. What a fun and engaging lesson.”
In Iowa, trained teen leaders across the state are helping youth use skills to solve real-world issues while driving youth awareness of and interest in agriculture innovation and careers. Students in Indiana, Ohio, Nebraska and Missouri are also participating in the Aerial Ag Challenge throughout the summer.
“The Aerial Ag Challenge is a fun way to learn about technologies that help with conservation in agriculture while also sparking interest in ag careers,” said Maya Hayslett, 4-H crop science youth education specialist and one of the program coordinators.
You can experience the Aerial Ag Challenge at the Iowa State Fair by visiting the Bruce L. Rastetter 4-H Exhibits Building on Aug. 14.