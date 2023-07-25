As Fayette County enters what is expected to be its hottest four-day period of the summer, a couple visiting the area from out west found the rising temperatures a bit surprising—but, thanks to their own home region, not oppressive.
“We thought it would be nice and cool,” observed MaryAnn Jenkins who, along with her husband Stan, was fueling up at Casey’s in Oelwein Tuesday morning before once again taking leave.
“We are on a road trip,” MaryAnn explained. “We are actually trying to do all 50 states this year. We are on our last six. Iowa is number 45.”
“Five more to go,” added Stan. “We’ll see Minnesota and Wisconsin today, and then we have to go do Michigan and Ohio. Oh, and Indiana.”
The impetus for the Jenkins’ whirlwind national tour was in large part the celebration in 2023 of a wonderful personal milestone, which inspired the idea.
“We have our 50th wedding anniversary this year,” Stan described, “so we decided we’d go and see all 50 states.”
Though the occasion of their now golden union played prominently in motivating their continental project, another experience also helped spark the notion of seeing the entire country, according to MaryAnn.
“Alaska was our first, and we loved it. That’s what started us thinking about it,” she recalled. “If we got Alaska, we can do the rest.”
About the nation’s Last Frontier, Stan noted, “It’s a lot cooler in Alaska. Temperature-wise and scenic wise.”
As for the subsequent order of states visited, the couple said their plan was no plan, at all, as they eschewed any predetermined itinerary.
“We just winged it,” said Stan, with a laugh.
The current portion of their journey marks the seventh and final leg of the attempt, which they have accomplished in stages throughout this year. That expedition, meanwhile, concludes early next week, Stan indicated, once those final few midwestern states have been enjoyed.
“We fly out of Chicago on Tuesday, so we have to be done,” he noted.
For the Jenkins’, whose residence is located in Highland, Utah, in a desert region just south of Salt Lake City, the verdant beauty of northeastern Iowa represents an unmistakable contrast to home.
“Green,” said MaryAnn, in describing her impressions of the Hawkeye state during their passage.
“We don’t have the green corn fields and soybean fields like you have here,” elaborated Stan. “We have lots of farms, but they are all irrigated.
“The farms are just beautiful and well-kept,” continued Stan, in sharing his observations of northeast Iowa. “In Utah, you drive around farm country, and everyone has rusted machinery parked everywhere. And weeds. And if it’s not irrigated, it’s not green. You don’t see that here in Iowa, at least, we haven’t seen that here. They’re beautiful farms. Beautiful.”
As part of their journey, the Jenkins made time Monday to enjoy one of the region’s most well-known landmarks, MaryAnn said.
“We have to do something in every state. We visited the Field of Dreams yesterday,” she explained.
“That was fun. That was cool,” added Stan. “They had a couple teams, one was from Ohio and one from Michigan, I think, who rented the field so they could play a game, so we got to watch that.”
By Monday night, however, they had made it to Oelwein, where they spent a night and enjoyed some local food near their lodgings.
“We had dinner at the Pizza Ranch. And the food was good,“ observed Stan, with a heartfelt chuckle.
“It’s a cute little town,” said MaryAnn, of Hub City, while Stan characterized Oelwein simply as “nice.”
As their tour winds down, meanwhile, the Jenkins’ next stop was Winneshiek County before leaving Iowa to check the remaining states off their dwindling list.
“Well, we are headed to Decorah, then over to La Crosse through Minnesota,” Stan said, of their immediate plans, before next moving on to Michigan and beyond.
“It’s like the Griswolds do America,” he concluded.