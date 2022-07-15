Oelwein’s Plaza Park came alive Thursday with dancing from all ages to the sounds of ‘50s-era rock ‘n’ roll. Children also played in the bouncy houses, fought plywood “fires,” and posed with a larger-than-life statue set of Alvin and the Chipmunks.
Future firefighter and kindergartner Janell Rahe was among many children who practiced spraying a “burning building,” with wood fire cutouts on hinges on Thursday at Party in the Park. Some had their friends stand behind the building, soaking them with water. Temperatures from the low 80s to high 70s Fahrenheit ensured it was warm enough to be safe for this without risk of anyone “catching cold.”
The dance patio in front of the Plaza Park bandshell was consistently full of dancers as Richie Lee and the Fabulous ’50s played a variety of bands from the era to which a few dancers and other audience members lip synced along — among them Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison. They also pulled out the steel-guitar setting for the instrumental often-covered 1959 hit, “Sleep Walk” by Santo and Johnny Farino.
Joan Swaab, Oelwein, and Penny Ohrt, Vinton, were among those dancing to the band. Each winters over in Texas.
“We get back and they’ve got it going again,” Swaab said of Party in the Park.
Terease Walsh and Connie Westpfahl also had fun dancing.
Several younger kids, as young as preschool, couldn’t help but move to the music.
“The weather was great, the crowd has been phenomenal, at peak at least 400 people,” Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Director Deb Howard said.
Following the 7 p.m. drawing, Howard spoke with the band and told a reporter there were plans to bring them back next year.
“We don’t know what month, but the crowd wants them back,” Howard said. “This’ll be the first band we’ve brought back three times in a row.”
Across the alley, the two bounce houses welcomed a steady stream of children jumping out their energy after what felt like two years of playing it safe.
In 2020 and 2021, the bouncy houses took a hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody really missed it,” Howard said. “We eliminated all that stuff because we can’t go in and sanitize that whole thing after somebody jumps in there.”
Vaccines against COVID-19 for young kids were only recently made available. FDA authorized emergency use of the Pfizer shot for children ages 5-11 on Oct. 29 and Pfizer and Moderna shots for as young as 6-months on June 17. Vaccines act in concert with the immune system as a dimmer switch against an illness, in this case COVID-19.
Sixth-grader Kailyn Kisner indicated that kids missed the bouncy house during its absence.
“I think a lot of kids loved having it, and when it went away — it was something that they loved,” she said.
Another kids’ item is new to Party in the Park this year, but with Thursday being the second occurrence this year, it has already made the rounds in photos on social media, Howard said. The larger than life mobile statues of Alvin and the Chipmunks are likely more familiar to present-day parents from their childhoods.
“The older kids know who they are, the adults love them,” she said.
Howard happened upon them at a garage sale this year at a vacation property in Brooklyn, Iowa, the same sales at which she found the large Santa who appears during Olde Tyme Christmas, a decade ago.
The Chipmunks will also reappear at Old Tyme Christmas, alongside seasonal music.
“We got a lot of crazy looks on the way home with Alvin and the Chipmunks in the back of the truck,” Howard said.
The community, however, has been abuzz.
“People have taken a lot of pictures with them,” she said. “I’ve seen them on Facebook a lot.”
One new vendor filled in for another that couldn’t make it, Howard said. Vendors were mostly local with the out-of-town ones within a short drive.
Miss Oelwein Lily King drew for prizes from a different sponsor each hour and local causes like the Community Kitchen Cupboard benefited from donations — as $1 buys an extra drawing ticket. They had more than a cart full of food as well, about two hours in. Carol Hamilton, Cheryl and Joe Roth volunteered to work the booth.
Kitchen Cupboard manager Nancy Meyer said Friday that Party in the Park Thursday brought in 120 items and $162 in donations.
“I thought it was pretty good for us,” she said.
Community Kitchen Cupboard of Oelwein is open 9-12 a.m. Tuesdays and 1-4 p.m. Fridays.