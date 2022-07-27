Steve Milder received many congratulatory laurels around his golden anniversary of coaching, but he’s far from resting on them. The latest honor, coaching the North team for the 50th Iowa Shrine Bowl last Saturday at the UNI-Dome, caused him to work even harder.
Just as he asked of his players in a speech to them a week ago Friday.
The game Saturday was the culmination of a weeklong series of events for the players, in which they saw area attractions, bonded and met patients of the Shriners Hospitals for Children for whom they had helped fundraise over the year.
Milder’s commitment started over a year ago in June 2021, when members of the Iowa Football Coaches Association Shrine Bowl Committee asked him to head-coach the North team for the 50th Iowa Shrine Bowl.
After consideration, Milder agreed.
“I did say yes because it’s the 50th and it lined up with all the other 50s in my life,” Milder said.
This fall, Milder starts his 51st year coaching. He was honored for his 50th year of coaching at a West Central sports banquet last November. Steve and his wife, Marsha Milder will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Aug. 11, and his 50th year teaching will begin Aug. 22.
The Shriners put on the game, coordinating with the Iowa Football Coaches to select the players and the coaches.
For the North team, Milder was tasked with selecting coaches from each size class of school from the state’s eastern border with Wisconsin west to South Dakota.
The only one he knew going in was Waukon head coach Chad Beermann (class 2A), whom he asked at last year’s Shrine Bowl, in July 2021.
The others were Linn-Mar’s Tim Lovell (5A), Spencer’s Jim Tighe (4A), Derrick Elman with Humboldt (3A), Brad Schmit with Waterloo Columbus (1A) and Eric Walkingstick with Akron-Westfield (Class A).
As their seasons end, coaches recommend players for the Shrine Bowl. The North team players must come from north of Hwy. 30 for the lower classes through 4A, and from north of Interstate 80 for the 5A schools.
It takes 46 players from 46 different schools.
“Our breakdown was, you take 22 players offense, 22 players on defense, a kicker and a punter,” Milder said.
The North team had just two players from eight-player football, Turkey Valley’s Marcus Herald and Lansing’s Alex Goetzinger. From Class A came Bowen Munger from Starmont, from 2A, Israel “Izzy” Hernandez from North Fayette Valley, and from 4A, Lincoln Snitker from Waukon.
The North won, 24-17.
West Central had three cheerleaders selected, Mikaela Kime, Annika Kent-Thomas and Elizabeth Hepperle.
“Once selected, they’re asked to sell ads too,” Milder said.
Iowa is in the bottom half of the U.S. population, but the Iowa Shrine Bowl has done well for the children the hospital serves.
“We’re at the top five in funds raised in our Shrine Bowl, compared to other states that have shrine bowls,” Milder said. “Our state does a very good job of marketing it, selling ads, and it’s been very successful.”
Kids who stay at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Minneapolis and Boston do not pay for their care, thanks to such fundraising.
Milder also got to take along members of the West Central chain crew, which tracks downs, to the Shrine Bowl. They are Paul Lockard, Randy Fink, Chad Squires and Dan Squires.
Game week
The players spent the seven-day week including the game in Cedar Falls, with the cheerleaders arriving on Tuesday.
Tuesday night, the players and cheerleaders watched the movie, “American Underdog,” which adapts the story of former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner, who once played in the Shrine Bowl. Wednesday they attended Lost Island water park, Thursday a Shrine barbecue in Reinbeck, and Friday a banquet in Waterloo where they heard from some of the children served by the Shrine hospitals.
Some of the more than 25 Shriner hospital patients who traveled to the UNI-Dome shared their stories. One boy with prosthetics said he was now playing junior high sports.
“The Shrine was really visible at the barbecue and at the banquet,” Milder said, noting the event’s golden anniversary. Attendees included Shriners International Board member Kenny Craven of South Carolina and longtime Shrine Bowl head Jerry Hoffman, and his wife Ellie.
Milder shares speech
A week ago Friday, Milder gave a speech in keeping with the theme, “Find a Way.” It was meant to inspire them to work together as a team and overcome future obstacles on their personal journeys, he said.
“Fifty percent of all college freshmen change their majors, not because they don’t have the ability but because it’s hard,” Milder said. “So find a way to overcome those thoughts of, ‘I don’t want to work this hard.’”
To work harder.
Milder shared a story of someone he met when he was his players’ age, who blazed his own trail.
In the summer of 1969, Milder was 17 and had just graduated from Iowa City-Reina preparing to attend University of Northern Iowa to teach and coach football.
He shared these goals with a coworker while working on a house together along Interstate 80.
His coworker was a 20-year-old University of Iowa football player — who was Black.
“He shared with me he wanted to go into the NFL, but if he didn’t make it in the NFL he’d like to coach college or pro football,” Milder said.
“Back in 1969, the only Black football coach anybody knew was Eddie Robinson, who was at Grambling (State University, a historically) Black school.
“I’m telling this story because he didn’t make it in the pros, and two years later, Iowa hired him as a grad assistant. And ten years later, he’s the head coach at Northwestern, in 1981. The same guy I’m talking to in 1969, would go on to head-coach at Northwestern, Stanford, 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings, he was the second Black head coach in the NFL.
“His name was Denny Green.
“And for him in 1969 to be an orphan who was working in Iowa City — because he had no place to go — to make it to the NFL as a coach was as far-fetched as it could be, you could say,” Milder said. “But that’s what he envisioned he wanted to do, and he found a way.”
“Kurt Warner’s story that the kids watched on Tuesday night was the same kind of theme. He was told that nobody in the Iowa Shrine game would ever make it to the NFL, one-in-100, and his attitude was he’d be that one, so he found a way.
“So often in life when you set goals and dreams for yourself, you have to find a way,” Milder said. “It’s not going to be easy and it wasn’t easy for those guys.”