The Oelwein/Sacred Heart class of 1968 reunion weekend will begin Friday, June 23 with a meet & greet at City Park, 4-8 p.m. A barbeque has been added, courtesy of some classmates.
The weekend events continue Saturday, June 24 with golf at 10 a.m. at Hickory Grove. Lunch will be on one’s own, with several great local restaurants from which to choose. At 3 p.m. a tour of schools invites classmates to see the familiar and new things that have happened in the district in 55 years.
Dinner and a program begin at 6:05 p.m. at the Oelwein American Legion Hall, 108 First St. S.W.
On Sunday, June 25, Susan McMasters Hoven will host the class farewell at 10:30 a.m. in the Cornerstone Inn & Suites lobby.
For more information or late signup for dinner, contact Bruce Sperry, 319-240-4612 or bswaterloo@gmail.com.