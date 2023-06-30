A 5K run/walk will be held during the Fourth of July Celebration in Aurora, starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Main Street entrance to the park, at no charge.
A picnic table will be set up to hand out participant numbers. The route will be marked on the road.
“It’s our second year, we’re just trying to get people to come out and have fun,” organizer Jessi Opitz said.
Eight people attended the run/walk last year.
“I just want to keep it going,” she said.
For more information about the 5K, contact Opitz at 319-573-4601.