The Grand Theatre and Oelwein Police Department will present Movie with a Cop, showing Disney Pixar’s PG-rated “Elemental” at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 19, with Lt. Brandon DeJong, DARE officer. For next fall’s fifth-graders and younger, tickets and snack packs are at no charge thanks to sponsorship approval by OPD Chief Jeremy Logan. For sixth grade and older, it’s a $5 matinee.
5th, younger free at Movie with a Cop set June 19
Mira Schmitt-Cash
