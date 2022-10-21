Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

This is the second week of group band lessons. We are working on our concert music and getting 100% effort from 100% of the band. In the first month of group band, we have had some changes of instruments: Brady Fettkether has changed to tenor sax, Reed Aswegan has changed to bass clarinet, and Kennedy Nicolay has changed to tuba.

This week Mrs. Franzen is having the class vote on who they believe should be the edge student of the month. The final 6 were: Chloe Foster, Emma Michels, Brady Fettkether, Kallie Copley, Jacob Fritz, and Luis Pineda. The winners were Brady Fettkether and Emma Michels.

