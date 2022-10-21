This is the second week of group band lessons. We are working on our concert music and getting 100% effort from 100% of the band. In the first month of group band, we have had some changes of instruments: Brady Fettkether has changed to tenor sax, Reed Aswegan has changed to bass clarinet, and Kennedy Nicolay has changed to tuba.
This week Mrs. Franzen is having the class vote on who they believe should be the edge student of the month. The final 6 were: Chloe Foster, Emma Michels, Brady Fettkether, Kallie Copley, Jacob Fritz, and Luis Pineda. The winners were Brady Fettkether and Emma Michels.
Have you ever wondered what happens in your local middle school band room? Well, the answers lie within this article! Read to have a peek at what we’re currently doing in Band class!
Surprise! Our lesson books came in on September 15th! Parents/Guardians/Students, you do not need to buy another lesson book for this year! Mrs. Franzen will trade you a green one for the old lesson book if you bought one.
This student has been chosen by Mrs. Franzen as 6th-grade student of the month for their amazing EDGE skills, please give a round of applause to Jaxson Bushaw! Jaxson is our student of the month and plays the alto saxophone. Congratulations Jaxson!
Wednesday: Nobody was given a ticket
Thursday: Jacey Ryan and Avery Love
Band Captains of the Month
Our band captains of the month are very passionate about their jobs and do them well and happily. They both work very hard in our band room and stay focused during their given tasks. Give a round of applause to Brady Fettkether and Emma Michels! (Photos courtesy of Embry Meyer and Alice Franck)
