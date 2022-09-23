This year, 5-7 Band Director Melissa Franzen has students in 6th and 7th grade band department who are writing monthly articles about news that is happening in the band program. It’s fun to hear what the students have to say. This is the first 6th grade newsletter for the month of September. The 7th grade newsletter will be out next week.
In the first few weeks of band, we have been working on reintroducing ourselves to our instruments. We have been trying out our new concert music and relearning the fundamentals of our notes. We have all new section leaders and captain positions which include:
Student Directors: Jaxson Bushaw, Isaiah Hadley, and Drakesyn Woods
Attendance Captains: Luis Pineda and Lindy Miller
Equipment Captains: Jace Bratten and Chloe Foster
Section Leaders: Masci Stout-Ohl, Emma Michels, Brady Fettkether, Jacob Fritz, Kallie Copley, and Garrett Elder
Photographers: Embry Meyer and Alice Franck
Publicists: Jaxson Bushaw and Avery Love
Concert Emcees: Jaxson Bushaw and Isaiah Hadley
Have you ever wondered what happens in your local middle school band room? Well, the answers lie within this article! Read to have a peek at what we’re currently doing in Band class!
In Band class, we are working on some songs and warm-ups for our concert this fall and are working our hardest for this. We hope you enjoy the upcoming concert!
New helper roles? Sign me up!
In our Band Room, Mrs. Franzen has made some roles for us to help around the classroom. There are currently Section Leaders, Photographers, Equipment Captains, Student Directors (Isaiah, Drakesyn, and Jaxson), Attendance Captains (Lindy and Luis), Concert Emcees (Jaxson Bushaw and Isaiah Hadley.) and Publicists (Me and Jaxson!).
Notes for our instruments!
Now, you may be curious and be asking yourself “But what are the notes each instrument group plays?”
Flutes, Trombones, Baritones: Bb, C, D, Eb, F, G, A, Bb
Clarinets & Trumpets: C, D, E, F, G, A, B, C
French Horn: F, G, A, Bb, C, D, E, F
Saxophones: G, A, B, C, D, E, F#, G
Our EDGE students of the week!
E: Effort D: Driven G: Growth E: Excellence
Our EDGE can be rewarded with Husky Bucks, here are our EDGE students of the week!
Tuesday: Preston Conry, Paityn Growden, Ethan Moore
Wednesday: Class Combat, No Band.
Friday: Pep-rally, No Band