Mobile Pep Rally

Band members participated in the mobile pep rally for homecoming on Friday, Sept. 16. Here they are marching and playing through the halls at the Middle School.

 Oelwein Band Dept. Facebook page

This year, 5-7 Band Director Melissa Franzen has students in 6th and 7th grade band department who are writing monthly articles about news that is happening in the band program. It’s fun to hear what the students have to say. This is the first 6th grade newsletter for the month of September. The 7th grade newsletter will be out next week.

In the first few weeks of band, we have been working on reintroducing ourselves to our instruments. We have been trying out our new concert music and relearning the fundamentals of our notes. We have all new section leaders and captain positions which include:

