New teacher swag bags arrived courtesy of the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development and local businesses, Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn said at the Aug. 15 school board meeting.

 MIRA SCHMITT-CASH | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

The Oelwein alumni hall of fame is returning to homecoming, the school district approved its instructional support levy limit and still needs associates after a recent wave of resignations. The web system used by families with a student on an individualized education plan is changing. These are among seven things learned at the Aug. 15 Oelwein School Board meeting.

1. ALUMNI HALL OF FAME RETURNING

