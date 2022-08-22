The Oelwein alumni hall of fame is returning to homecoming, the school district approved its instructional support levy limit and still needs associates after a recent wave of resignations. The web system used by families with a student on an individualized education plan is changing. These are among seven things learned at the Aug. 15 Oelwein School Board meeting.
1. ALUMNI HALL OF FAME RETURNING
The Oelwein alumni Hall of Fame is returning this year, with the induction ceremony taking place on Friday of Homecoming — Sept. 16 — Oelwein High School Interim Principal Derek Kuennen said.
“It’s cool when people go off into the world and come back and talk about their time at Oelwein,” Kuennen told the board.
The Oelwein School District saw a “small wave of para (educator) resignations” at various building levels — four at Wings Park Elementary, with four remaining to hire at the middle school, and they are one short at the high school, Superintendend Josh Ehn told the board.
In the personnel actions approved in August which Ehn referenced, five associates and a custodian resigned. Four of the associates resigning were approved as substitute associates.
“We do have a need of folks to work as paraeducators,” Ehn said. Not having them, he said, “Ultimately it’s going to make teachers’ jobs harder and going to be harder on the kids.”
3. NEW WEB SYSTEM FOR IEPS
The state Department of Education is changing its web system for individualized education plans to new software, Ehn told the board.
The prior week, special ed staff trained on the new system for three days and administrators for one day.
“It’s hundreds of documents, hundreds of interactions for parents and students in IEPs,” Ehn said.
“They’re not migrating all the IEPS over, they’re rewriting them in the new system, so it’s a lot,” Ehn said. “We’ll support them. I think it’ll be good, but it’s just something they’ll work through.”
SCHOOL PANTRY REORGANIZED
Lesley Yearous helped get the student food pantry reorganized over the summer, Kuennen said.
The Oelwein golf and football staff raised about $6,500 for their teams through their annual golf fundraiser, Activities Director Jamie Jacobs said.
New teacher swag bags were assembled by Oelwein Chamber and Area Development from businesses in the community.
“There’s two bags for each teachers and there’s lots and lots of stuff from all of the local businesses,” Ehn said. “Appreciate OCAD for putting them together for those folks and welcoming them to the community.”
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPORT LEVY OK’D
The Oelwein School Board approved the instructional support levy limit at not-to-exceed 7 percent of total regular program district cost for the budget year with budget adjustment, “which is the same rate we’ve been doing,” Superintendent Josh Ehn told the school board Aug. 15.
“When ISL was first established, the legislature let districts itemize and say what they’re going to use it for,” Ehn said. “The legislature allowed us to open it up more broadly for general fund purposes, anything we can use general funds for.”
This will last five years, starting with the fiscal year from July 2023-June 2024.
The district tax levy is set during winter budgeting.
The board approved its property tax levy of over $13.82 per $1,000 taxable valuation for the year ending June 30, 2023, on March 21.
Instructional costs were estimated to be up 5.3% from fiscal 2021 actual to $13,782,028 in budget year 2023, according to a legal notice for the 2023 budget in board documents.