Enrollment is up, Homecoming is rescheduled and thoughts of paving the track are floating about in the general public. These are among these seven things learned Monday at the West Central’s School Board’s monthly meeting.
1. Enrollment up, preschool full
West Central has 319 students registered this year, according to Principal Matthew Molumby. That’s an increase over last year and expectations. The number might change.
An influx of students in kindergarten through second grade is driving the growth, as is open enrollment, he said.
The board approved two open enrollments of elementary-age students as well at this meeting.
The growth comes with some issues, such as West Central preschool program has a waiting list, with eight families hoping to get in.
Board President Nichole Recker said it could be time to talk about adding classroom space.
2. Homecoming is now Sept. 30
A second football team has dropped off West Central’s schedule this year — Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock. The Floyd County school played in the 8-player state championship in 2018 and qualified for state again in 2019. Lack of players led the school to drop its varsity schedule. Meskwaki Settlement School cancelled its varsity season earlier this summer.
R-R-MR was the Blue Devils’ Oct. 6 Homecoming opponent, so West Central’s Homecoming game being shuffled to Sept. 30 against newly scheduled opponent Tripoli.
3. Online parent portal up and running
The Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress Parent Portal, is now available to allow students and their families to securely access and view the Individual Student Reports, Molumby reported. Administration plans to make a presentation about it at the September board meeting.
4. Aug. 22 open house a chance to learn about groups and services
The school will host an open house from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at which students and families can meet with teachers, see classrooms and find lockers. The West Central Foundation will also a free-will donation meal.
The open house will also have booths to learn about groups such as the Booster Club and Girl Scouts, according to Molumby, who in hopes of connecting people with mental health and other services, has invited Fayette County organizations as well. Eight have signed up, he told the board.
5. School Board members want feedback on paving the track
Board Vice President Mary Ann Munger said that although she is not advocating for it members of the general public have talked with her about paving the dirt running track at the school stadium. It could be a project for PPL funds.
Board members want to hear more from the public. Suggestions to gauge interest included using Facebook and bringing it up to the School Improvement Advisory Committee.
6. School Board voting districts to change
Following the 2020 Census, the next step for the district is to realign director districts. The board has three members representing districts and two at large.
“I started this process last fall,” said Superintendent Gary Benda. “The person doing this for our district is the same person who did this across the state, is doing for several districts in our AEA as well as our AEA.”
The map presented balances the school district’s population of 1,625 like this: District 1: 546, District 2: 539 and District 3: 540.
The School Board discussed making certain directors terms in office are staggered and asked administration to get more information on options to make sure that happens.
7. A 10-year veteran assistant coach moves on
The Board accepted the resignations of Jordan Greco as assistant football coach and Calenne Greco as a paraprofessional. The couple are moving to a new community where he has accepted a job.
“My decision doesn’t come easy as for the last 10 years I have enjoyed coaching multiple sports for the school district and helping the students here at West Central enjoy the game and learn the fundamentals to be an athlete,” he wrote in his resignation letter.
He thanked head coach Steve Milder for the great experience and wished him luck this season.
Calenne Greco has been with the school for four years and has enjoyed the experience, she wrote.
“Our lives have changed and as we take on more roles in the community that we are about to live in it is the best decision for our family,” she wrote.
The board approved the hiring of Ethan Steinbronn as an assistant varsity football coach.