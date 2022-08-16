Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Proposed Director District Population for West Central

Enrollment is up, Homecoming is rescheduled and thoughts of paving the track are floating about in the general public. These are among these seven things learned Monday at the West Central’s School Board’s monthly meeting.

1. Enrollment up, preschool full

Tags

Trending Food Videos