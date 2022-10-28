Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

7th Grade Band News

Seventh grade photographer Chelsea Brown captured this image of 8th grader Anders Goeller and senior Sara Throckmorton while the HS drum line performed for the state Cross Country mobile pep rally on Oct. 27.

This month the 7th grade is doing great!

First, three 7th graders got into the NEIBA Honor Band, Gracyn Swaab on flute, Payton Haun on clarinet, and Lillian Folsom on bass clarinet.

