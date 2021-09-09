When Oelwein High School Principal Tim Hadley was teaching social studies at Pekin, he collaborated on a 9/11 remembrance project with a counterpart at BCLUW, Josh Ehn, now the Oelwein Schools superintendent. Their students conducted hundreds of interviews across two districts which were included in a self-published book, “Impressions on US: The voices of others 10 years after 9/11 and shortly after the death of Osama bin Laden.”
Hadley says his social studies focus shifted slightly toward encouraging civic involvement then.
RECALLING THE DAY OF THE ATTACKS
“As far as 9/11 — I was in college, and like a lot of people I witnessed it on television,” Hadley said. His roommate awoke him and they flipped on the TV and “saw the second plane hit the towers. Also we had a notification that classes were canceled for that day.”
Like many Americans, he was unsure what to do.
“I remember feeling confused, shocked and disheartened,” he said. “Probably the biggest issue I struggled with was feeling helpless. I am a person of action and want to be put to work.
“I heard they needed blood, so I went down to my local Red Cross center and actually donated blood for the first time,” he said.
He has been a blood donor ever since.
“I just went to the Oelwein donation center here with the American Red Cross this last couple weeks ago,” he said. “A way that I think a lot of people can serve.”
He remembers the uncertainty after the attacks.
“Like a lot of other Americans, really unclear about what the next couple years would hold, but I definitely saw a lot of flags, a lot of patriotism, a lot of people rallying together,” Hadley said.
Like many he watched the president speak about what was happening “and then life unfolded.”
OSAMA BIN LADEN PROJECT
“As the years went by, interesting enough, I met Mr. Ehn — actually through a joint project we did at the death of Osama bin Laden,” Hadley said.
When bin Laden was captured and put to death Hadley was teaching a Pekin social studies class about the U.S. Civil War.
“We just paused all of our curriculum and just said, ‘Hey this is an event.’”
Hadley reflected on how the mind marks moments in history.
“There are certain moments in history, you know, you look at the Challenger disaster, assassination of JFK, that I think everything just kind of stops,” Hadley said. “I think you have to address those issues with young people and you have to face them head-on and be honest and transparent and also be open that none of us really knows, what the next event is or where we’re going with it, but that we’re in this together and we can beat this together.”
“I began to reach out to other social studies teachers, ‘Hey how are you handling this?’ And Mr. Ehn was one of the first to reach back and said ‘Well what do you think about this project?’”
Ehn was teaching at BCLUW. “We had this new innovative technology called Google Docs,” Hadley said.
Students interviewed hundreds of people across their two districts, asking where they were when, and how they heard about, the 9/11 attacks and the death of bin Laden.
They founds out that the flow of information changed even in that short 10-year period with how people found out about the initial event, and then when bin Laden, an orchestrator of the 9/11 attacks, was captured and put to death.
Most people, the students found, heard of the 9/11 attacks through television news or radio.
Later, people learned of the death of bin Laden from “Xbox gaming to the internet, social media — things that really weren’t prevalent before, now became an overwhelming news source.”
“So that’s how Mr. Ehn and I actually worked together for the first time ever at two different schools, our students, cross-curricular. We actually wrote a book together called [“Impressions on US”] and kind of published a little mini book that the kids have.”
Persons likely won’t find it for sale online.
“I think there’s like three copies,” he said. “We all signed it and sent it to each other.”
THE IMPORTANCE OF CIVICS
After the project, Hadley made a slight course correction in his teaching. He saw the need to add a ninth-grade civics course.
“I was currently teaching social studies but really had more of a focus on history rather than maybe civics,” Hadley said. “It did shape the way I approached. I began to lean more into my governmental experience as well as again that civic experience.
“Within the next two years I introduced, in my previous district, a civics course for ninth graders that didn’t exist because I felt there was a gap between — eighth grade and then sophomore year. Really didn’t have a lot of history, a little bit of geography. But I felt it was important for students to begin to get exposed to how they can participate.”
For civic participation, Hadley said, age doesn’t matter. You can participate in your civic community from age 6 to 106.
“That’s a message I don’t think we can speak enough to a lot of people,” Hadley said. “Everyone is an influencer. If you’re a consumer — if you’re a buyer, you have influence. You don’t have to be of voting age to make your voice known.
“That’s been something that’s been kind of fun to watch with — a little bit like the Arab Spring and some other things that have happened since then,” he said. “Those were all internal movements that were just started by young people who said, ‘Hey we’re going to get together and say “We see this as an issue we want to address it.”’
“And I think anytime we do that appropriately and publicly and within our political rights and bounds, I think that’s a good thing, I think it unites people, and I think just the key is to do it with peace and do it with respect.”
AFGHANISTAN REACTION
Hadley, who is also a chaplain in the Iowa Army National Guard, learned of the evacuation from Afghanistan from social media.
“Being in the military, I have a lot of close friends who have been deployed. In fact we had a unit that just came back from Fort Dodge from Afghanistan, and a lot of military personnel have a lot of mixed feelings,” he said. “I don’t know if they’re mixed — they have one feeling — and they feel that we should remain and continue.
“And I think for some that have been around awhile it kind of sparks reminiscence of maybe Vietnam and the fall of Saigon and those pictures of the final helicopter leaving. As you see the plane leave — through some of the media.”
“I definitely found out through social media. It definitely changed from my initial learning of 9/11 to this,” he said.
“It was kind of all over, and I’ve had messages and I’ve reached out to a few soldiers that are struggling with the ‘why.’ They feel like maybe some of the work that they were engaged in wasn’t as relevant now, with this withdrawal.”
He offers them support.
“I’m just there to support them and remind them that the work we do is relevant and important regardless of our station,” Hadley said as a chaplain. “I think the boots are just as important as the suits. Each of us make our own decision and we each have to do what’s right with what we’ve been given.”
IMPORTANCE OF REFLECTION
“I hope everyone takes 9/11 as an opportunity to reflect,” Hadley said. “Both where we’ve been and where we’re going as a nation.
“I know we have Veterans Day and Memorial Day — but I do hope some folks will stop and pause and remember, not just military personnel but the firefighters, the EMTs, the work— the families that were affected — there were a lot of people whose lives were shattered that day, and I think a sense of insecurity that was put in our nation that wasn’t previous — not since really Pearl Harbor.”
The Japanese attacks of Dec. 7, 1941, on the Hawaii naval base led Congress to declare war on Japan on Dec. 8, and on Germany on Dec. 11, launching the U.S. into World War II.
“Not since World War II had we been attacked on our own soil from an external enemy,” Hadley said. “I still feel inspired thinking back to all of the American flags, bumper stickers and respect for our front-line workers that still lingers today. Further proof that you can knock down American buildings, but not the American spirit.
“That that initial attack, that was the first time I think we ever felt unsafe,” Hadley said. “And I hope that people can continue to rally together rather than be divided.”