During the attacks of Sept. 11, Bryan Construction Inc. owner Greg Bryan was in a Decorah hotel attending the first day of a three-day landfill operators training course.
“They had a TV in the lobby,” Bryan said. “It was quite an overwhelming experience.”
It pulled them from their studies. “We worked it all in,” Bryan said.
Bryan chairs the Oelwein Municipal Airport Advisory Board and said of changes to life after 9/11, “We notice it more when we travel, TSA restrictions, all that.”
"Some airports saw more change than others," he added.
From his vantage on the Airport Advisory Board, “We haven’t had any general security issues at the Oelwein Municipal Airport. Some airports, you will see have locked down perimeter access."
He explained, at larger airports, the Federal Aviation Administration is onsite. Certain smaller airports, such as Oelwein, have a fixed base operator. Still others are unattended, so no operator.
“Probably the largest volume of our flights are crop dusting operation. After crop dusters, it’d be general aviation, private pilots, non-commercial. We get some people flying in for business purposes,” he said.
The nearest charter service is available out of the Independence Municipal Airport. “There are no charter planes based in Oelwein,” Bryan said.