Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard was working for First National Bank of Oelwein 20 years ago, when the events of Sept. 11, 2001 became a grim chapter in our nation’s history.
“My son Brody was getting ready for school and I was getting ready to go to work. I had the tv on, which was something I didn’t normally do in the morning. My attention was drawn to a breaking news report on the Today Show of a plane hitting one of the towers at the World Trade Center in New York City,” Howard recalled.
The announcement stopped them both in their tracks. As they watched the newscasters tell about the initial crash and saw the black smoke billowing from the building, they saw the second plane hit the second tower.
“It was so very scary. We didn’t know what that meant or if there was something we should do,” she said. As she and Brody left the house, their thoughts were drawn to the people closest to the tragedy, those working in the towers, the hundreds of people on the streets in the area at that time, the passengers in the airplanes. And then they thought of those who perished. Not a single one of them knew that day would be their last day.
“We had the tv on at the bank all day and were kept up-to-date throughout the day. We were all very concerned about what was going on and at the mercy of what had happened,” Howard said. She said it was so shocking to think these acts of terrorism could occur in the United States.
Going forward, Howard said anyone old enough to remember 9/11 carries that with them. It is something time can’t erase, and no one should forget. At the same time, she made a point of saying we can’t live in fear, and that preparedness is key to finding security.
“I think we all know now that this could happen again. We need to stay vigilant, be prepared and be aware,” she said.