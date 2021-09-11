Oelwein High School teacher Jesse Dinsdale was only a few years into his Army career and stationed in Germany when terrorists attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
“When 9/11 happened in ‘01, we were in Rozvadov, Czech Republic, doing flood relief,” Dinsdale said, referring to an area just across the border from their base in Germany. They were building a dike when the Czech military informed them of the attacks. The soldiers finished up what they could and tried to cross back to base.
But because of the attacks, the European borders had been closed. They were stuck near Rozvadov for four days before being allowed to cross back into Germany where Dinsdale could call and tell his family he was safe.
“Four days of no news after that, they were a little freaked out,” Dinsdale said.
“After that, we pretty much went right into training for going to the Middle East. Where I was stationed, Grafenwoehr, Germany, was our training station. So we renamed it Grafghanistan,” he said with a grin.
Many know Dinsdale as the building trades and engineering teacher at Oelwein High School and Northeast Iowa Community College. He was also deployed to Kuwait in January 2003 as a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and on March 19, 2003, he was among the first wave to invade Iraq. Part of the attachment had a National Geographic correspondent filming the documentary, "21 Days to Baghdad."
Dinsdale enlisted in the Army in 1999, as an active-duty combat engineer. Being age 17, his parents had to sign a waiver.
“It was something I always wanted to do,” Dinsdale said.
Both his biological grandfathers were in the military, as well as his grandmother’s second husband after his grandpa passed away. One biological grandpa was part of Patton’s army through North Africa and Italy. His adoptive grandpa was a combat medic in Vietnam. His dad was in the 509th airborne infantry through Vietnam.
“I don’t think I had much of a chance of not joining the military. It’s always been a part of my life, being a kid, going to the Legion with my dad, going to the barbershop, hearing the stories and the guys talking. It gave me a sense of, ‘I need to do something with my life.’”
Dinsdale was sent to Fort Hood, Texas, in December 2002, then deployed to Kuwait in January 2003 as a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“On March 19, 2003, I was among the first wave to invade Iraq. Because of my job in the Army and due to some logistical issues my team and I were attached to the 1-5 Marine Expeditionary Force, our job was to clear a path from Kuwait to Baghdad,” Dinsdale said. “We crossed on March 19 of ‘03.”
After seven weeks attached to the 1-5 Marines, they were tasked to the 10th Mountain Division, and then 1st Cavalry Division of the Army. Their job at that time was to search and clear the buildings and towns in and surrounding Baghdad.
“We cleared Baghdad International, Sadaam’s Palace; it was an experience.”
News reports put these milestones in early April 2003.
“We were invading a country, it was all combat,” Dinsdale said. “Every moment was on edge.”
“We had interpreters that were attached to us. But no, we didn’t learn any Arabic other than ‘stop’ and ‘get down,’” he said.
“Part of the unit I was attached to, the Marine unit, they had a National Geographic team come with us,” Dinsdale said. “They filmed the documentary ‘21 Days to Baghdad.’ I’m in the background in it a couple of times.”
They returned home to Fort Hood in late July 2003, “immediately got orders to go back to Iraq in January of ‘04.”
They left right after New Year’s, 2004. They re-deployed to Iraq for another seven-month tour where they did more of the same as well as securing convoys from the ports in Kuwait to Baghdad International Airport.
After his second tour in Iraq in 2004, Dinsdale was discharged from the Army.
In 2004 there weren't a lot of systems in place for soldiers coming home from a war zone, he said.
“I got home late June of ‘04, and I was out of the Army two weeks later and back home in Iowa with no transition time,” he said.
“When I got out, I felt like something was missing, like nothing I was doing was good enough, and I wasn’t doing it for anything bigger than me,” he said.
“Meeting my wife, Monica, in 2005 was the first step in my healing,” he said, calling her a “saint” who has helped him deal with his demons in a healthy way and grow. He also credits support from his family in general.
Dinsdale is in his 10th year teaching.
“When I started teaching, I started getting that back, that hole started to fill up, it’s because I’m a part of something bigger than myself. I’ve taken all those experiences I have, knowing most won’t experience that and hoping that most don’t. But I bring that into the classroom and I use those to help the kids.
“I have found that my time in the military, and after, has given me a perspective that allows me to engage with my students in a different way,” Dinsdale said.
Another thing he said has healed him is using his experiences to help soldiers returning home today to “deal with their demons and avoid some of the mistakes that I made along the way.”
He is an outreach person for this area whom locals may be put in contact with through the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System.
The transition to civilian life was a shock, partly because of how young he joined, and lack of coping modalities.
“I joined the army when I was 17,” he said. “They put money in my bank account, they gave me a pillow to lay my head on, they gave me meals.
“Going from that to being 23 years old and being a civilian for the first time in my adult life, I had no idea how to be an adult without the military telling me what to do, and not having someone to talk to, not having a way to deal in a healthy way with everything that happened. It took me a long time to find my stride.
Social-emotional learning has been a big push in the schools in recent years, but it wasn’t that way when he was in school.
“Growing up with a military family, and farmers and construction workers, emotion wasn’t a big part,” he said.
“My brothers and sisters that I served with, we still talk quite a bit. Being 20 years down the road now, it’s easier for us to talk about it. We all wish that something would have been available when we got out so this transition would be easier for us.
“The good thing about all that, I figured out how to talk about it a little bit more openly, and by doing that I’m able to work with some of the vets that are just coming home today, working with them to help them avoid some of the mistakes I’ve made, to help them avoid some of the demons we all have.”
Aside from teaching and reaching out to other adults, he also enjoys spending time in nature.
“I spend as much time in nature as I can,” he said. “I do a lot of solo backpacking, camping trips. For some reason, being out in the wilderness like that, it’s surreal, that’s my happy place.”
“I think a lot of the reason I love teaching is the innocence the kids have,” he said. “Their pure joy and excitement. It’s hard for me to find that. So when I see it in the kids, it’s very rewarding.”
“Tragedy is a part of life, dealing with that tragedy and learning from it rather than letting it define us sets the tone for the future,” he said. “I look forward to the rest of this chapter of my life here in Oelwein.
On the U.S. pulling out of Afghanistan: “I was never in Afghanistan, thank God,” Dinsdale said. “I’ve got a couple buddies that I’ve talked to — it’s just hard for them to wrap their heads around it. They left a big piece of themselves there in those mountains. Now it kind of feels like it was all for naught.”
On both wars: “Hindsight’s 20/20, it’s done, it is what it is, how I feel isn’t going to change anything. Getting into that mindset. Rather than letting my demons define me, I use those demons to find something good.
On the call to public service for vets: “For a lot of us that go into law enforcement or any type of public service, I think that’s why we’re attracted to it — it’s an opportunity for us to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. At the end of the day we know we’re doing good for the community that we live in (and) serve,” he said. "That fulfillment piece that really brought about a lot of healing."