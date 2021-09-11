The Rev. Josh Schunk, pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein, was a seminary student at the time of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He was leaving a morning class around 9:20 a.m. when people came in and said two planes flew into the World Trade Center."
"So I ran to my truck to find out what they were talking about, because they all looked shook and I had no idea what they were talking about," he said. "I turned on the radio and I heard the mass chaos."
He called his fiancee and told her about the unbelievable news.
"She turned the TV on too and saw that that was indeed happening," he said. "It was kind of a scary time."
He left school for the day.
"I went and talked to my pastor, and we did have a memorial service, a prayer vigil to pray for the country, pray for our people, give people a chance to come together and be together in that moment," he said.
The young couple was 25 days away from their wedding, and when they were opening their wedding presents, the first U.S. planes flew into Afghanistan looking for Osama Bin Laden and al-Quaida.
"Everybody left our wedding party and said, "Oh, they just flew planes in to take care of the terrorists.
People changed on that day.
"I think we are a lot more leery," Schunk said. "I think we used to trust everything in the world. I think we lost some of that. I know flying has changed a lot. A lot more security at the airport than there used to be ... They walk up and check your bags out of nowhere, that was new."
He has since visited the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and walked into the memorial there.
"I just felt the massiveness," he said. "You walk in and hear about the mass destruction. And the way the tour guides handle that room -- you're walking around, you're talking to them, you're having a good old time and you hit that room and they ask you to go silent. The rule is you have to be silent the entire time you are in the room. You can talk afterwards, but you cannot talk while you're in the room."
The sorrow and pain was also as close as a friend of his.
"My first associate pastor, when I became a senior pastor, his son was in Tower 2, and when they show the pictures of the planes coming in they think his son was standing about where the wing hit the tower.
"And so I had a lot of experience with him talking about being part of a world event and all the things his family went through.
"And then when they got Osama Bin Laden, I was in Fargo at that time, I was still at the church, and the news broadcasters were in his living room when they saw the news for the first time."