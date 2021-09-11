Craig Harrison has taught social studies at Oelwein Middle School since fall 2001, after having taught high school in another district. When the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks happened, his wife was working as a school secretary in the same building and they were expecting their second child.
He was teaching a seventh-grade class in Oelwein that morning.
“Mrs. Scherbring (guidance counselor) burst into the room and said, 'You're going to want to turn on the TV. Look at this. Look at this news,’” he said. “She didn't say anything else. I turned it on about the time the second plane hit the other tower. And we were just mesmerized.
“And so I changed my lesson plans immediately. We got worksheets out and we did worksheets and we watched the video. It was just heartbreaking. And of course, from that day forward for about a week, we couldn't keep our eyes off the TV.
“My lesson plan sort of became ‘What's going to happen next,’” he said.
“A lot of questions came up about airplanes that day ... As that day unfolded, it just got weirder and weirder. And the more we learned as the days passed it was just something that we always talked about. From then forward it was a more than a once-a-year thing. We would talk about, ‘Could this happen here?’ and ‘How is this going to affect our air travel?’”
It affected lots of travel.
“I remember fear and dread, and gas prices doubling from drive-in to drive-home,” he said. “It was my first year at Oelwein, and I was glad not to commute to my old school.
“At first there was a lot of fear. We postponed a Washington, DC, trip with Oelwein students until 2003.
“We avoided the Reagan airport in Washington DC, in favor of Dulles in Maryland, thinking it was safer. Airport security has changed a lot, and when traveling with students, little things like, size of a shampoo bottle and checking shoes was a bigger deal yet.
“Some students refused to travel with us, citing fear of terrorism.
“And after 9/11 it (security) became a big deal. And, you know, changed the way we approached travel.
“One student brought his cell phone when cell phones were kind of new for kids to have, left it in a federal building and they wouldn't give it back, that became government property.
“They said that cell phones had been used to detonate explosives and so all cell phones that were left behind were suspicious and became evidence,” Harrison said.
“He was not very happy. But we understood why because we had been following the way things had turned out. It was the Ronald Reagan building and that year we stopped to have lunch in their cafeteria — just part of our itinerary.
“We flew until our last trip — I sort of ended it with my daughter as she came through that age — and we bussed that year because it just became such a hassle. Trips grew and we wound up having a lot more kids and it was just really hard to be in the airport with a lot of kids that didn't maybe quite grasp the importance of security.
“And then we've discontinued it, it's no longer something the administration wants us to pursue,” he said.
“I think awareness of terrorism in places like Iowa has been greatly increased because before 9/11 terrorism was something that happened ‘over there.’
“Certainly when we talk about American history we point the Revolutionary War, and we point to the ending of slavery and the Civil War, World War II and and this War on Terror has been one," he said. "I think the biggest thing in my life, even counting Reagan being shot in the '80s.
“This just changed us more as a people and the way we are suspicious of other cultures in a way that we — I don't really think we were before. I don't remember being suspicious of other cultures like we are now. And just talking about that now trying to look at the world through their eyes is a little harder now than it was maybe 20 years ago 25 years ago.
“When Reagan was shot (on March 30, 1981) I was a kid in middle school and they rolled the TV in and they turned on the tv and we watched that footage -- kind of like we watched 9/11 footage,” Harrison said. “Of course Reagan survived.”
“But this has been so much bigger of (an) event in the way it has impacted our lives since, and the way we travel, the way we fly, and the way we secure our buildings even a middle school locks their doors down, which wasn't a thing 20-plus years ago. The door to the recess was always open and the door by the gym was always open and it's not now.
“We can point to 9/11 and say, 'This caused not only one thing but lots of things,'” he said.