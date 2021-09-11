Chet Reagan teaches science at Oelwein Middle School and is in teacher leadership. He is a U.S. Navy veteran of the First Gulf War where his commanders had limited interactions with the Saudis or other Muslims who worked for them. It was the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, however, that opened his eyes to how some elements view the U.S. but also effected an "esprit de corps."
Reagan, a 1988 graduate of Oelwein High School, served in the U.S. Navy from 1988-1991 and deployed during the First Gulf War, Operation Desert Shield/Storm.
After basic training, he completed corpsman or medic training and was stationed at Great Lakes near North Chicago, Illinois.
When Sadaam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990, he deployed with the 2nd Field Service Support Group out of Camp Lejuene, North Carolina. (The predominantly Marine Corps base at Camp Lejeune also includes a naval hospital.
“We set up and operated a Mobile Surgical Hospital about 5 miles south of the Kuwait border, in Saudi Arabia,” Reagan said. They were there from December 1990 to April 1991. They first took care of some friendly fire incidents and motor vehicle accidents.
“After the ground war started, we took care of a lot of POWs,” he said.
Bombardment began in January 1991 and a ground assault began in February.
“When 9/11 happened I was at home in Oelwein with my 3-month-old son,” Reagan said. He remembers watching the second plane hit the twin towers.
He was employed as a counselor for troubled youths at the time for a local agency.
“I remembered at that time realizing the world had changed, or my world view had changed. I never realized how much hate and ideology there was directed toward the United States that were out there until that time. That was a realization that the world maybe was a little further apart than I imagined it at the time.”
He said their commanders interacted with the Saudi Arabians or the people they hired from other Muslim nations to do their manual labor.
“Prior to 9/11, maybe I was naive, I didn’t realize there were people that didn’t appreciate the United States and what (it) tried to do,” Reagan said. “Part of that was being naïve, also being proud of my country. But I think whenever you go against the will of some people you’re going to make some inherent enemies, and the enemies we made that resulted in 9/11 were intent on doing harm to our basic fabric of life here, our sense of security in the United States. And they accomplished it, 20 years later we still talk about terrorism and it still puts some people in fear."
He said 9/11 continues to impact him.
“I have been to funerals of people killed as a result of the military action that followed,” he said.
“It made me realize not everything the U.S. does is appreciated by people and there are people who are willing to do harm to our country. I would never want to think that the sacrifice of a hero is in vain. It’s the ultimate sacrifice. That not only do service members make, but their family.
He said he has gained some worldly wisdom and some appreciation for “some things we have here that they don’t have elsewhere.”
Right after 9/11, he noticed an “esprit de corps” in the country.
“We kind of gathered around an idea of wanting to bring those to justice, people responsible for 9/11. Unfortunately, that gets lost in the political discord that surrounds us today.”
On the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan:
“It’s hard to help nation-build on a society that really isn’t intent, aspects of their society aren’t intent on helping themselves. That’s probably the most frustrating thing in watching from afar is probably the apathy of the people. We gave the people the ability to be powerful, but it’s like they’re going to go with whatever power base influences them,” he said. “In our absence, the Taliban wasted no time stepping up.
“You plant the seeds of what life could be like in a democracy, but it’s the choice of the host nation whether they grasp that or not.”