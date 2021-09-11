At the time of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Dave Moore, whom many know as an active member of the Oelwein Area Historical Society and Oelwein Coliseum manager, was about ready to drive to Florida to bring home his youngest son.
“It shook us up big time,” Moore said.
“It changed his life. It changed all of ours,” Moore said. “People were friendlier, more sympathetic, proud to be Americans. It seems like it changed a lot of people.
“It tore me up because I am a veteran,” Moore said.
Moore contrasted the patriotism after 9/11 to his experience as a Vietnam veteran. Anyone close to a Vietnam veteran knows how they were treated when they returned from the Vietnam War. The undeclared war spanned well over a decade, on the heels of the French Indochina conflict, into which the U.S. government drafted its youth.
Moore served in the Vietnam War from 1967-68, “during the worst Tet Offensive of the Vietnam conflict.
“I was married and had a son when I went over, he was 2 1/2-3 weeks old when I left and 13 1/2 months when I got back. I took all these courses in school to get into medicine. Got drafted over there and changed my outlook on life.”
Back to the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Moore commented on the Iraq War.
“I thought they should have got him (Saddam Hussein) in New York the first time he was there, they shouldn’t have let him go,” Moore said.
“I don’t know how they pulled it off but they sure did, they killed a lot of innocent people,” he said.
Moore spoke a little about his oldest son and grandson who have studied medicine.
“I’m proud of my kids, I’m proud of this country,” he said. “‘We fought so you’d be free,’ there’s a lot of truth to that.”