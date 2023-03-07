Two Iowa State Patrol Troopers from Oelwein’s Post 10 were presented the Sullivan Brothers’ Awards of Valor in a special ceremony at the Iowa Capitol Rotunda in Des Moines on March 3.
Trooper Devin Brooks of Manchester and Trooper Boyd Eser of Oelwein were honored by Governor Kim Reynolds, Lt. Governor Adam Gregg and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens at the 2022 Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor and Governor’s Lifesaving Awards ceremony.
The Governor’s Lifesaving Awards honored 10 civilians in four categories: Meritorious Service, Outstanding Service, Lifesaving and Lifesaving with Valor.
The Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor honors the memory of George, Frank, Joe, Matt and Albert Sullivan, the five brothers from Waterloo who served together in the Navy and perished together when their ship, the USS Juneau, was struck by two Japanese torpedoes in the Guadalcanal naval battle the fall of 1942.
Special guest at the ceremony, Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan, made the presentations of the Sullivan Brothers’ Awards of Valor. She is a third grade teacher in Waterloo who sits on the commissioning committee of the new USS Iowa and also commissioned the USS The Sullivans. Four Awards of Valor were presented. In addition to Brooks and Eser, Marshall County Deputy Ben Veren, and former Marshalltown Police Department Sergeant Casee Veren were also recipients.
The Iowa State Patrol Troopers received their awards for their lifesaving with valor efforts following a horrific two-vehicle collision on July 1, 2021. Here is the account of their story:
Just after noon that day, in rural Black Hawk County, a vehicle traveling on Cedar Wapsie Road and another on North Raymond Road violently collided. Both vehicles came to rest in a ditch, and one immediately caught fire.
As luck, or perhaps divine intervention, would have it, Iowa State Patrol Troopers Devin Brooks and Boyd Eser were just a few miles behind the crash on their way back to their home post in Oelwein. There were no other first responders in the area and any response would have been precious minutes away.
As they approached the intersection, billowing smoke and the immediate danger jumped into focus.
Other assisting motorists had already managed to free the occupant from the lesser damaged vehicle and had broken out the rear passenger window in an attempt to free the occupants from the burning vehicle.
Trooper Eser immediately grabbed his issued fire extinguisher to suppress the flames so Trooper Brooks could attempt to free the occupants.
Trooper Brooks crawled into the burning vehicle through the rear broken window and was able to pull the driver into the backseat. Trooper Eser and an assisting bystander were then able to pull the driver out of the back window and to safety.
They then returned to the burning car in an attempt to rescue the remaining passenger. The individual, however, was hopelessly pinned inside the vehicle, but Trooper Brooks continued to do everything in his power to free him.
Meanwhile, Trooper Eser and assisting bystanders expended seven fire extinguishers trying to keep the flames at bay but eventually the flames fully engulfed the passenger compartment, and the rescuers were forced to retreat.
One driver was treated for their injuries at a local hospital, while the other was life-flighted to University Hospitals in Iowa City. Tragically, the pinned passenger did not survive.
Troopers Brooks and Eser sustained smoke inhalation and suffered minor burns.
“I look forward to this event every year. It’s powerful to hear each unique, incredible story... and it’s an honor to congratulate the heroes personally. When I do, I always hear the same type of response: ‘I did what anyone else would have done,’ or ‘that’s what Iowans do in times of need,’” said Gov. Reynolds. “That response is far too modest, but it does capture something special about Iowa. The greatness of our state really does lie in our people. Iowans are big-hearted and selfless — and each of our award winners demonstrates just how deeply those qualities run.”
DPS Commissioner Bayens added, “These Iowans intentionally and selflessly provided aid and assistance in times of need. It’s an honor to celebrate those who placed the needs of others above their own and answered the call to serve.”
The 10 civilians honored were:
• Tom Flanery, Panora — Meritorious Service Award
• Kristin Albertson, Decorah — Outstanding Service Award
• Jacquelyn Bear — Outstanding Service Award
• Trisha Keim — Outstanding Service Award
• Dan Pauley — Outstanding Service Award
• Brody Oberbroeckling — Lifesaving Award
• Timica Shivers — Lifesaving Award
• Cory Fleming — Lifesaving with Valor Award
• Richard Kopera — Lifesaving with Valor Award
• Herbert “Runk” Wood — Lifesaving with Valor Award
More about Troopers Brooks and Eser:
Both were 42nd Academy graduates and welcomed into the Iowa State Patrol in April 2019.
Trooper Brooks is from Manchester. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology. Prior to joining the Iowa State Patrol, Brooks was employed by the Johnson and Linn County Sheriff’s Offices. He is assigned to Delaware County in District 10.
Trooper Eser is from Forest City and now makes his home in Oelwein with his wife Liz and two children. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Education from Waldorf College. He then enlisted in the Army as an infantryman, serving three years. Prior to joining the Iowa State Patrol, Eser was an officer with the Oelwein Police Department. He is assigned to Fayette County in District 10.