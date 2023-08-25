Editor’s note: This is the conclusion of a two-part series on the ongoing construction of Oelwein’s Events Center.
Moving upstairs to the building’s spacious second floor, Jim Kremer, Merit Construction’s project superintendent for Oelwein’s Events Center undertaking, expressed his pleasure with the asbestos abatement recently completed on the west portion of the level.
“They did a great job,” he observed, in speaking with The Daily Register.
In that same part of the building, surrounding the apex of another existing staircase, stands a picturesque small-tiled glass wall which, as nice as it may look, would have to be removed as part of the renovation, Kremer indicated.
“That eventually has to come out,” he said, in reference to the shimmering barrier. “We just haven’t come up with a really good plan on how to do it yet. I’ll be working on that. I don’t know if I’m going to start dismantling it this week, but I’m going to have to get the tools I need to do it safely.”
On that side of the upstairs floor, as well, the wall is lined with numerous panes of glass, windows that, at present, may not look attractive, though any current disrepair is only temporary, Kremer explained, noting that getting the firm scheduled to work on the windows, Zephyr Aluminum of Dubuque, out to the Oelwein job site remains a work in progress.
“Their material to make the window frames won’t be in for two weeks,” he said, in reference to Zephyr, “so they are probably going to hold off a couple weeks before they come out and measure, just because they will have the material on hand and they can start right in on it (then).”
In the case of the windows, more generally, “We are still working on getting all of our ducks in a row,” he acknowledged.
As for how many of the existing ports will be made anew, Kramer said none would be eliminated, which promises a dramatic and sparkling view from the building’s upper level once installed.
“They are all going to be replaced. Anything that’s here now will have a window in it then,” he observed. “You’ll be able to watch all the winter storms come in,” he said, with a laugh.
Even more exciting than its spate of new windows, however, are the plans for the Events Center’s usable space to exceed even the building’s highest interior floor, Kremer revealed, with the new elevator ticketed to make stops on the building’s roof, which, from a structural perspective, should stand as one of the edifice’s strongest qualities.
“From what I understand, the roof was done not too long ago,” he said. “We are going to have a patio up on our roof, so we’ll be cutting into that from a structural part of it and that will give us a good chance to look through it and make sure it is all still in good shape, and anything that needs repair we will take care of then.”
As the centrality of the new elevator may indicate, some electrical work also remains on the docket for Kremer, as well. “That will be coming up,” he said. “There’s some more demo that needs to be done (first). We’ll have a different air-handling system,” too, he added.
In its current state, however, the electrical needs have taken a back seat to other priorities, ones which, after recent discussions and developments, Kremer is looking at with renewed confidence and optimism.
“I’m glad we got our answers we needed on the elevator shafts and the new stairway,” he said, “and so, we are making progress; it just doesn’t show very much.
“Right now,” he added, in conclusion, “we are sitting better than we were before. I think we got a lot of questions answered, and things are looking pretty good for us.”